Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Switzerland defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in their match.

Bosnia held firm until Manzambi broke deadlock at 74th.

Bosnia received red card; Swiss scored three more goals.

All five goals arrived after 74th minute mark.

Switzerland produced one of the most extraordinary finishes in FIFA World Cup history as they stormed to a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B encounter. What had been a tightly contested affair for more than 70 minutes transformed into a record-breaking spectacle, with all five goals arriving in the closing stages of the match.

The Swiss side found its gear late on, scoring four times after the 74th minute to secure all three points and climb to the summit of Group B. Their remarkable surge not only sealed a crucial victory but also established a new World Cup record, as no team had previously scored four goals after the mark in a tournament match.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, all five goals in the contest were scored from the 74th minute onwards, making it the most late-goal-heavy match ever witnessed at a FIFA World Cup.

Bosnia Hold Firm Before Swiss Breakthrough

For much of the evening, Switzerland controlled possession but struggled to turn that dominance into clear chances. Bosnia and Herzegovina remained organised defensively and frustrated their opponents throughout a cagey opening period.

Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler both threatened during the first half, but the Bosnian backline stood firm. Goalkeeper Vasilj played a key role in keeping the scores level, producing a series of impressive interventions after the interval.

He denied Ndoye's spectacular overhead-kick attempt before reacting sharply to keep out a dangerous header from Breel Embolo. At the opposite end, Amar Dedic tested Gregor Kobel as Bosnia looked capable of producing an upset.

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Substitutes Spark Historic Swiss Comeback

The complexion of the game changed dramatically following the hydration break and a series of tactical adjustments from Switzerland.

Johan Manzambi immediately made his presence felt, breaking the deadlock in the 74th minute. The substitute reacted quickest inside the box after Ruben Vargas' delivery caused confusion in the Bosnia defence, firing home the rebound to hand Switzerland the lead.

Moments later, Bosnia's problems deepened when defender Tarik Muharemovic was shown a straight red card after bringing down a Swiss attacker.

With a numerical advantage, Switzerland took complete control. Vargas doubled the lead with a composed finish before Manzambi struck again in the 90th minute to cap a dream cameo appearance.

Bosnia briefly threatened to make things interesting when Ermin Mahmic unleashed a powerful effort to pull one back. However, any hopes of a late revival were quickly extinguished.

After Djibril Sow was fouled inside the penalty area, captain Granit Xhaka stepped up and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick to complete a memorable 4-1 triumph.

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