Ferran Torres Won Spain The FIFA World Cup, But His Journey Began In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ferran Torres played 2017 U-17 World Cup in India.

He scored two goals, assisted two, aiding development.

Torres scored World Cup winning goal nine years later.

Eric Garcia also played 2017 U-17 in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Before Ferran Torres scored the extra-time winner that gave Spain their second FIFA World Cup title, he had already left a mark in India. The Barcelona forward played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with Kochi and Kolkata among the venues that shaped his early international career.

India Hosted One Of His First Major International Tournaments

Torres arrived in India as a 17-year-old Valencia academy player and featured for Spain throughout the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He scored twice and provided two assists as Spain reached the final. Indian fans watched him play at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, years before he became a senior international star.

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Spain eventually lost 5-2 to England in the final, but the tournament proved to be an important step in Torres' development.

Torres Delivers On Football's Biggest Stage

Nine years later, Torres produced the biggest goal of his career.

After Nico Williams' effort created confusion inside the Argentina box, Torres reacted quickest to score in the 106th minute of the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. His finish secured a 1-0 victory and Spain's second world title.

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He also became only the second Spanish player to score the winning goal in a FIFA World Cup final after Andrés Iniesta's famous strike against the Netherlands in 2010.

Torres was later named Player of the Match for his decisive performance.

Another Spain Star Also Has An India Link

Torres was not the only member of Spain's World Cup-winning squad with memories of India.

Defender Eric Garcia also represented Spain at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup before progressing through the national setup. He came off the bench in the final against Argentina to help Spain see out the victory.

The pair first shared an international dressing room during that tournament in India, making the country's role in their football journey a memorable one.

India Played A Small Part In A Big Football Story

The FIFA U-17 World Cup introduced Indian supporters to several young players who later became established names in European football.

For Torres, the road to lifting the biggest trophy in world football included an early stop in India. Years later, the same teenager who impressed crowds in Kochi and Kolkata returned to write his name into Spain's football history.