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English NewsSportsFootballFermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid

Fermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid

Fermin Lopez shined as Barcelona came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid, moving three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Atletico Madrid took an early lead via Giuliano Simeone.
  • Fermin Lopez equalized for Barcelona just before halftime.
  • Lopez scored again in second half, completing Barcelona comeback.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: FC Barcelona strengthened their position at the summit of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Fermin Lopez emerged as the difference-maker, scoring twice, playing a decisive role in the comeback as the defending champions moved three points clear of Real Madrid. The hosts had to recover after Atletico made an impressive start and took the lead in the 10th minute.

Fermin Lopez Turns The Game Around

Giuliano Simeone finished from close range after Julian Alvarez delivered the ball into the danger area, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Atletico's attacking approach caused problems for Barca's high defensive line, and the visitors looked capable of making their early dominance count.

Both teams also struck the woodwork during an eventful opening spell.

Read More: Was Mohammed Shami Forced To Retire? BCCI Reveals Who Made The Final Call

However, the visitors gradually found their rhythm and began creating more opportunities as the first half progressed.

Their persistence paid off just before the interval when Lopez found the net to bring the contest level at 1-1.

The equaliser changed the momentum of the game. Barcelona returned after the break with greater confidence, putting Atletico under increasing pressure and looking more threatening in the attacking third.

Lamine Yamal then produced the moment that settled the contest.

The young winger picked out Lopez with an excellent pass, allowing the midfielder to finish smoothly and complete Barcelona's comeback.

Barcelona Open Up Gap At The Top

The three points give Barcelona a significant advantage in the title race after 12 matches with 33 points.

They now sit three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who defeated Valencia 3-0 on Saturday to reach 30 points.

Atletico, meanwhile, remain third but are now five points behind the Catalan side. 

Barcelona's response after conceding early will provide encouragement to not just the fans, but the team as well, after they lost two of their biggest games of the season against PSG and Real Madrid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored Barcelona's goals in their victory over Atletico Madrid?

Fermin Lopez scored both goals for Barcelona. His two decisive goals led to a 2-1 comeback win against Atletico Madrid.

What was the final score of the match?

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid with a final score of 2-1. Barcelona recovered from an early deficit to secure the victory.

How did this win affect Barcelona's position in La Liga?

The victory strengthened Barcelona's position at the top of La Liga. They are now three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, with 33 points after 12 matches.

Which player opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid?

Giuliano Simeone scored Atletico Madrid's goal in the 10th minute, giving them an early lead. He finished from close range after a delivery into the danger area.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Atletico Madrid Barcelona La Liga Lamine Yamal
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