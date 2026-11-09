Fermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Atletico Madrid took an early lead via Giuliano Simeone.

Fermin Lopez equalized for Barcelona just before halftime.

Lopez scored again in second half, completing Barcelona comeback.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: FC Barcelona strengthened their position at the summit of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Fermin Lopez emerged as the difference-maker, scoring twice, playing a decisive role in the comeback as the defending champions moved three points clear of Real Madrid. The hosts had to recover after Atletico made an impressive start and took the lead in the 10th minute.

Fermin Lopez Turns The Game Around

Giuliano Simeone finished from close range after Julian Alvarez delivered the ball into the danger area, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Atletico's attacking approach caused problems for Barca's high defensive line, and the visitors looked capable of making their early dominance count.

Both teams also struck the woodwork during an eventful opening spell.

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However, the visitors gradually found their rhythm and began creating more opportunities as the first half progressed.

Their persistence paid off just before the interval when Lopez found the net to bring the contest level at 1-1.

The equaliser changed the momentum of the game. Barcelona returned after the break with greater confidence, putting Atletico under increasing pressure and looking more threatening in the attacking third.

Lamine Yamal then produced the moment that settled the contest.

The young winger picked out Lopez with an excellent pass, allowing the midfielder to finish smoothly and complete Barcelona's comeback.

Barcelona Open Up Gap At The Top

The three points give Barcelona a significant advantage in the title race after 12 matches with 33 points.

They now sit three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who defeated Valencia 3-0 on Saturday to reach 30 points.

Atletico, meanwhile, remain third but are now five points behind the Catalan side.

Barcelona's response after conceding early will provide encouragement to not just the fans, but the team as well, after they lost two of their biggest games of the season against PSG and Real Madrid.