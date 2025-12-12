WATCH: FC Haka Stadium Set Ablaze By Angry Fans Following Relegation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballWATCH: FC Haka Stadium Set Ablaze By Angry Fans Following Relegation

What FC Haka endured was chaos of an entirely different magnitude.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Football fandom is often marked by fierce passion, but at times that emotion can erupt in alarming and destructive ways.

Such a moment unfolded in Finland, where anger over a club’s relegation led a group of supporters to commit a shocking act of arson.

What FC Haka endured was chaos of an entirely different magnitude. The nine-time Finnish champions were already grappling with the sting of relegation after a punishing Veikkausliiga season, but things took an even darker turn on Sunday night when a stand at their Factory Field stadium was completely destroyed in a fire.

What should have been a symbol of community pride was reduced to a charred wreck, showing just how dangerously fan frustration can spiral out of control.

The club’s drop from the top division sparked the chaos. Relegation brings major financial and reputational setbacks, and for a section of the hardcore fan base, the disappointment became unbearable.

Instead of voicing their frustration through peaceful protest, a group - reportedly teenagers - lashed out at the symbol of their grief: club’s home ground. The attack on one of the stadium’s structures reflected the turmoil and anger that followed the team’s poor season.

The damage was devastating. Flames tore through the stand, leaving behind a ruined section of the stadium.

Watch Video

Images of smoking, blackened remains spread quickly across the internet, underscoring the gravity of the incident. This was no minor act of vandalism - it was a calculated assault that compounded the club’s sporting woes with heavy financial losses and serious infrastructure damage. The fire has created a darker chapter in club’s history.

In the end, the arson serves as a grim reminder of how football passion can be twisted into destructive behavior. While strong emotion is central to the sport, turning on the club’s own property crosses a line that no supporter should breach.

The consequences - costly repairs, community disruption, and an active criminal investigation.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Finland FC Haka Stadium FC Haka Stadium Burned FC Haka Relegation Finland Stadium Burned
