FC Barcelona Seize La Liga Lead After Real Madrid Stumble In Girona Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Real Madrid held a 3-point advantage over rivals FC Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table ahead of last week’s match days.

The latter, returning to their iconic home stadium, Camp Nou, after more than 900 days of renovation work, then beat Athletic Club 4-0 to draw level on points and move ahead of the former on Goal Difference.

Their time at the summit did not last long, as Madrid, despite being held by Elche, climbed back above them with a one-point cushion.

This week, however, Los Blancos slipped again, drawing 1-1 away to Girona, while Barca defeated Alaves 3-1 at home. As a result, the Blaugrana are the new La Liga leaders at the time of writing.

They are only a point in front, a narrow margin, but still an advantage nonetheless.

Star-Studded Madrid Slip Up Against Girona

Girona and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

The home side struck first when Azzedine Ounahi smashed home a strike just before half-time. Real Madrid, pressing in the second half, were awarded a penalty after Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box, Kylian Mbappe slotted the spot-kick home in the 67th minute to level the game.

Despite dominating possession and generating a flurry of shots, Madrid couldn’t carve out clear-cut chances in the closing stages. A late curling attempt by Mbappe slipped just wide, and Girona held on for a point.

The draw leaves Madrid trailing in the La Liga points table behind their arch rivals, while Girona savoured a hard-earned result against a heavyweight side.

Barca And Real Madrid's Next La Liga Fixtures

FC Barcelona will be in action, once again at home, against Atletico Madrid on December 3, 2025 at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Real Madrid, on the other hand, take on Athletic club away 11:30 PM IST on the same date.

Barca have the tougher fixture, with Atletico one of the top La Liga sides, and hence, will have to put up a really strong performance to keep their spot in the points table.