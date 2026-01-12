Explorer
El Clasico Glory! Barcelona Edge Past Real Madrid to Lift 16th Spanish Super Cup
Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona win 3-2 against Real Madrid with a late goal from veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, edging past their arch rivals in a tense clash.
FC Barcelona defeated arch rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 11, 2026.
The former had reached the final beating Athletic Club, while the latter had got the best of local rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi finals.
It was a star-studded clash with both sides boasting some of the biggest names in world football, at and the end, it was Barcelona standing tall when the dust settled, lifting their record 16th Spanish Super Cup title, more than any other club in history.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Follow Sports News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Science
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Advertisement
Football
5 Photos
Messi vs Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy Prepares To Face Argentine Icon In GOAT Tour 2025
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion