El Clasico Glory! Barcelona Edge Past Real Madrid to Lift 16th Spanish Super Cup

FC Barcelona defeated arch rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The former had reached the final beating Athletic Club, while the latter had got the best of local rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi finals.

It was a star-studded clash with both sides boasting some of the biggest names in world football, at and the end, it was Barcelona standing tall when the dust settled, lifting their record 16th Spanish Super Cup title, more than any other club in history.