Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballEl Clasico Glory! Barcelona Edge Past Real Madrid to Lift 16th Spanish Super Cup

El Clasico Glory! Barcelona Edge Past Real Madrid to Lift 16th Spanish Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona win 3-2 against Real Madrid with a late goal from veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, edging past their arch rivals in a tense clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)

FC Barcelona defeated arch rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, January 11, 2026. 

The former had reached the final beating Athletic Club, while the latter had got the best of local rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi finals. 

It was a star-studded clash with both sides boasting some of the biggest names in world football, at and the end, it was Barcelona standing tall when the dust settled, lifting their record 16th Spanish Super Cup title, more than any other club in history.

 

 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid Barcelona Spanish Super Cup El Clasico Barca Vs Real Madrid
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Science
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget