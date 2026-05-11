FC Barcelona was crowned the La Liga champion for the 2025-26 season. They secured the title with a 2-0 home win over Real Madrid.
FC Barcelona Clinch La Liga Title With 2-0 Win Over Real Madrid
The win left FC Barcelona 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, confirming its domination over the opponent for the second consecutive year.
- Barcelona secured the 2025-26 La Liga title with a 2-0 win.
- Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres scored goals for Barcelona.
- Real Madrid missed key players and struggled offensively.
Barcelona: FC Barcelona crowned La Liga champion for the 2025-26 season after a 2-0 home win over Real Madrid.
The win leaves Barcelona 14 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table, confirming its domination over the opponent for the second consecutive year.
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was sidelined with a hamstring problem and with Federico Valverde also sidelined after his well-published fight with Aurelien Tchouameni, Dean Huijsen was a late scratch as he suffered a problem in warmup, reports Xinhua.
Ferran Torres was the architect of Barcelona's best moments in the first half, forcing a foul from Antonio Rudiger in the ninth minute, which allowed Marcus Rashford to open the scoring with an unstoppable delivery that left goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois helpless.
Torres doubled Barcelona's lead in the 18th minute with a sharp finish after Dani Olmo set the striker up with a smart backheel.
Rashford had a great chance to add a third goal before the break after Torres again set him through on goal, but this time Courtois tipped the shot wide and Olmo hit his shot wide from the resulting corner.
Real Madrid struggled to react at the start of the second half, with Courtois cutting out a dangerous Rashford cross and saving well from Torres.
Jude Bellingham saw a goal ruled out for offside, and Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia did well to save from Vinicius as Real Madrid briefly tried to show some spirit.
Courtois saved from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the closing minutes, while Barcelona held on for the win and will celebrate its title on Monday.
The team will take to the streets of Barcelona to celebrate the 2025/26 Liga and Super Cup titles with the fans. The champions’ parade will pass through several iconic parts of the city in a huge blaugrana celebration will take to the streets of Barcelona.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who won La Liga in the 2025-26 season?
What was the final score of the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?
The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended with a 2-0 victory for Barcelona. This win confirmed their championship title.
Who scored the goals for Barcelona in the championship-winning match?
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Barcelona in the ninth minute. Ferran Torres doubled Barcelona's lead in the 18th minute.
How are Barcelona celebrating their La Liga title?
Barcelona will celebrate their 2025/26 Liga and Super Cup titles with fans. A champions' parade will take place through iconic parts of the city on Monday.
Were there any notable absences for Real Madrid in the match?
Yes, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe was sidelined with a hamstring problem. Federico Valverde and Dean Huijsen were also out due to other issues.