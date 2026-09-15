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English NewsSportsFootballCamp Nou To Host Champions League Final! Barcelona Stadium Lands 2029 UEFA Showpiece

Camp Nou To Host Champions League Final! Barcelona Stadium Lands 2029 UEFA Showpiece

UEFA Champions League 2029 final will mark the long-awaited return of European football’s biggest club spectacle to Camp Nou after nearly three decades.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UEFA confirmed 2028 Munich, 2029 Barcelona for Champions League.
  • Camp Nou's 2029 final returns after thirty-year absence.
  • UEFA also announced all other club competition finals.

Nyon: UEFA has confirmed the venues for the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals, with the Munich Football Arena and Barcelona’s Camp Nou set to host the prestigious European club showpiece event.

The 2028 final will be played at the Munich Football Arena, while the 2029 edition will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona, bringing the biggest match in European club football back to the iconic Catalan stadium.

Munich’s stadium has considerable experience of hosting major Champions League occasions. It staged the final in 2012 and again in 2025, while the 2028 edition will give the venue another opportunity to welcome Europe’s top clubs.

For Barcelona, the 2029 final will mark the return of the Champions League showpiece to Camp Nou after three decades. The stadium last hosted the final in 1999, when Manchester United produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 and lift the European Cup.

The selection of Camp Nou comes as Barcelona continues the redevelopment of its historic home. The extensive renovation project began in 2023, and the stadium is still undergoing construction work.

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou last November after spending around two years away from the stadium during the redevelopment. The club expects the full project to be completed by the end of 2027 or in early 2028, meaning the venue should be ready well ahead of the 2029 Champions League final.

UEFA has also finalised the venues for the finals of its other major club competitions for 2028 and 2029.

The 2028 Women’s Champions League final will be held at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France, with Cardiff’s National Stadium of Wales selected for the 2029 final.

The 2028 Europa League final will be staged at the National Arena in Bucharest, while Belgrade’s National Stadium in Serbia will host the 2029 edition.

The Conference League finals will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin in 2028 and Budapest’s Puskas Arena in 2029.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Champions League finals be held in 2028 and 2029?

The 2028 Champions League final will take place at the Munich Football Arena. Camp Nou in Barcelona is set to host the 2029 edition, marking its return after three decades.

Will Barcelona's Camp Nou be ready to host the 2029 Champions League final?

Yes, Camp Nou is currently undergoing extensive redevelopment, which began in 2023. The project is expected to be completed by late 2027 or early 2028, ensuring it will be ready well in advance of the 2029 final.

What are the venues for the 2028 and 2029 Women's Champions League finals?

The 2028 Women's Champions League final will be held at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France. Cardiff's National Stadium of Wales has been selected to host the 2029 final.

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Bayern Munich Champions League UEFA
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