FBI Questions Argentina Football Bosses In $300M Money-Laundering Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FBI launched probe into Argentine Football Association's finances.

Reports detailed FBI questioning AFA officials at airport.

AFA denied detentions but confirmed subpoena for documents.

Investigation scrutinizes $300 million rapid fund transfers.

An unprecedented legal drama unfolded in American sports law as the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a massive probe into the financial dealings of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The investigation centers on allegations that over $300 million in commercial sponsorship funds linked to Argentina’s national football campaign were laundered through major U.S. banking institutions.

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Dramatic Airport Interception In New York

According to multiple initial reports and local media outlet Infobae, federal law enforcement agencies intervened directly at the airport as the Argentine national squad prepared to depart the United States following their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Witnesses reported that FBI agents questioned AFA President Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia alongside AFA Treasurer Pablo Toviggino aboard a team bus for approximately 30 minutes. Early reports suggested that Tapia’s electronic devices were seized and that he was briefly taken into custody prior to boarding.

Argentine Football Association Responds And Denies Claims

In an official statement, the AFA strongly refuted claims that its top officials were detained or formally summoned to court. The association clarified that neither President Claudio Tapia nor Treasurer Pablo Toviggino had been ordered by U.S. courts to give evidence or surrender personal belongings. However, the AFA did acknowledge that a third party was subpoenaed to appear before a U.S. federal grand jury to present documents and testify regarding several individuals, including high-ranking officials within the football organization.

Tracing The $300 Million Financial Trail

U.S. law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors are actively scrutinizing more than $300 million in commercial contracts signed by the AFA. Financial records indicate that vast sums of money passed through multiple prominent American financial institutions. Investigators highlight a pattern where funds remained in accounts for merely a few days before being rapidly transferred elsewhere, raising significant red flags for potential money laundering and financial fraud.