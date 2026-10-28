Fleetwood Town secured a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. This win booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
WATCH: Fans Storm Pitch After Tier 4 Club Beats Premier League Champion Arsenal In Stunning Penalty Shootout
Fleetwood Town fans stormed the pitch in wild celebrations after their side stunned Arsenal on penalties to reach the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
- Fleetwood reached Carabao Cup quarter-finals for first time ever.
- Game ended 1-1; Arsenal saw player sent off.
- Fleetwood won 5-3 in dramatic penalty shootout.
Fleetwood Town fans could barely contain their emotions as they flooded the pitch to celebrate a remarkable Carabao Cup victory over Premier League champions Arsenal. The Cod Army pulled off a stunning 5-3 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium, booking their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history. The final penalty sparked scenes of jubilation, with fans rushing onto the field to celebrate a result that turned an already dramatic contest into a night to remember for the underdogs.
Fleetwood Fans Erupt After Dramatic Penalty Shootout
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The atmosphere reached fever pitch when Conor Haughey converted the decisive spot-kick to complete Fleetwood’s 5-3 shootout triumph.
Fans poured onto the playing surface, celebrating alongside a team that had held its own against the Premier League opposition.
Goalkeeper Jay Lynch played a pivotal role in the upset, keeping out Bruno Guimaraes’ penalty to swing the shootout in Fleetwood’s favour.
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With the pressure firmly on, Haughey then delivered the finishing touch, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
The result marked a landmark achievement for Fleetwood, nicknamed the Cod Army, as they advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time.
Arsenal Stunned After Fleetwood Hold Their Nerve
Fleetwood had given their fans an early reason to believe when Aaron Loupalo-Bi scored in the 21st minute.
The hosts carried their advantage into half-time before Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres equalised shortly after the break.
Arsenal failed to find another goal, and their challenge became even tougher when 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off for kicking out after a challenge from Fleetwood’s Harrison Neal.
With the score locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time, the tie went to penalties. Fleetwood kept their composure while Arsenal suffered a painful cup exit.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the final score of the Fleetwood Town vs. Arsenal match?
What significant achievement did Fleetwood Town accomplish with this win?
This victory marked the first time in the club's history that Fleetwood, nicknamed the Cod Army, advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Fans celebrated by rushing the field.
Who scored the decisive penalty for Fleetwood Town?
Conor Haughey converted the decisive spot-kick for Fleetwood Town, completing their 5-3 shootout triumph. His goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Were there any red cards in the match?
Yes, Arsenal's 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off. He received the red card for kicking out after a challenge from Fleetwood’s Harrison Neal.