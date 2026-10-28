Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fleetwood reached Carabao Cup quarter-finals for first time ever.

Game ended 1-1; Arsenal saw player sent off.

Fleetwood won 5-3 in dramatic penalty shootout.

Fleetwood Town fans could barely contain their emotions as they flooded the pitch to celebrate a remarkable Carabao Cup victory over Premier League champions Arsenal. The Cod Army pulled off a stunning 5-3 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium, booking their place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history. The final penalty sparked scenes of jubilation, with fans rushing onto the field to celebrate a result that turned an already dramatic contest into a night to remember for the underdogs.

Fleetwood Fans Erupt After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

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The atmosphere reached fever pitch when Conor Haughey converted the decisive spot-kick to complete Fleetwood’s 5-3 shootout triumph.

Fans poured onto the playing surface, celebrating alongside a team that had held its own against the Premier League opposition.

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch played a pivotal role in the upset, keeping out Bruno Guimaraes’ penalty to swing the shootout in Fleetwood’s favour.

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With the pressure firmly on, Haughey then delivered the finishing touch, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The result marked a landmark achievement for Fleetwood, nicknamed the Cod Army, as they advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Arsenal Stunned After Fleetwood Hold Their Nerve

Fleetwood had given their fans an early reason to believe when Aaron Loupalo-Bi scored in the 21st minute.

The hosts carried their advantage into half-time before Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres equalised shortly after the break.

Arsenal failed to find another goal, and their challenge became even tougher when 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off for kicking out after a challenge from Fleetwood’s Harrison Neal.

With the score locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time, the tie went to penalties. Fleetwood kept their composure while Arsenal suffered a painful cup exit.