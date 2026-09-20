WATCH: Ex-England Footballer Falls Under Moving Pitch Roller In Bizarre Accident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andros Townsend appeared caught under a moving pitch roller.

Viral footage showed the roller passing directly over him.

He reportedly escaped serious injury, causing much alarm.

Townsend subsequently played as a substitute in the match.

Former England winger Andros Townsend had a frightening moment during the warm-up before PT Prachuap’s match against Pattani FC in Thailand, appearing to fall beneath a moving pitch roller.

Townsend Involved In Frightening Warm-Up Incident

Viral footage from the warm-up shows Townsend attempting to reach a ball as a pitch roller approached from behind, creating an extraordinary sequence captured on camera.

The former Tottenham and Crystal Palace winger appears to attempt a backheel while airborne before falling to the ground as the vehicle moves towards him from behind.

Townsend then appears to fall directly in the path of the roller, with footage suggesting the heavy vehicle passed over or across his body.

WATCH: Andros Townsend Appears To Be Run Over By Pitch Roller

Crazy Scenes as Andros Townsend gets ran over by a Roller!



Luckily he wasn’t badly hurt afterwards, could’ve ended soo much worse



Welcome to the Thai League pic.twitter.com/EGI2jGfK6r — Josh (@ayooo2772) September 19, 2026

The driver quickly stopped and got out before appearing to manoeuvre the vehicle, while Townsend eventually managed to get free from underneath it.

The incident understandably caused alarm among people nearby, given the size and weight of the machinery involved during the football warm-up.

However, Townsend reportedly escaped serious injury and was subsequently able to continue with his preparations before the match against Pattani FC.

Townsend Somehow Features In Match

Despite the alarming incident, Townsend remained involved with PT Prachuap and was included in the squad for the Thai football fixture.

The former England international eventually entered the match as a substitute during stoppage time, making his appearance in the 93rd minute.

Townsend replaced Jesper Nyholm as PT Prachuap closed out their 3-0 victory over Pattani FC following the extraordinary events during the pre-match warm-up.

His late appearance added another remarkable element to the incident, with footage of the apparent collision quickly spreading across social media platforms.

Townsend has enjoyed a lengthy professional career, representing several notable clubs in England while also earning 13 international appearances for the national team.

The winger came through Tottenham’s academy and subsequently played for clubs including Crystal Palace and Everton during his Premier League career.

Townsend later continued his career overseas, with his appearance for PT Prachuap adding another chapter after the bizarre warm-up incident in Thailand.

The viral footage has attracted widespread attention because of how close Townsend appeared to be to serious injury before subsequently returning to the pitch.

Townsend's Career In England

Townsend made his senior Tottenham debut after progressing through the club's academy before establishing himself as a winger capable of playing on either flank.

He later became particularly associated with Crystal Palace, where he spent several seasons and made more than 150 appearances across competitions for the London club.

The former England international also played for Everton before continuing his career outside England, eventually joining PT Prachuap in Thailand.

His unexpected appearance against Pattani FC has now drawn attention for reasons unrelated to his footballing performance following the extraordinary warm-up sequence.

The footage does not independently establish the extent of Townsend's contact with the roller, but it clearly shows a frightening incident before he later appeared in the match.