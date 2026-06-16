Even BCCI Looks Poor Next To Messi and Ronaldo's Combined Net Worth

Football is the most popular sport in the world, played across nearly every nation, while cricket holds the second spot and continues to expand its global reach. Both sports boast iconic figures such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni, who dominate conversations around fame and influence.

However, when it comes to earnings and overall wealth, football operates on a significantly larger scale.

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Driven by global popularity, broadcasting rights, and commercial deals, top footballers earn far more than their cricketing counterparts. As a result, even legends like Kohli and Dhoni appear comparatively less wealthy when placed alongside football’s elite.

Messi and Ronaldo: Wealth That Rivals Institutions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the richest cricket board globally, is valued at approximately ₹19,000 crore (around $2.25 billion), with major revenue driven by the Indian Premier League (IPL) and media rights.

In contrast, Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated at around $1.1 billion, placing him among the richest athletes in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fortune is believed to be even higher, ranging between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. Combined, their net worth stands at roughly $2.3-$2.5 billion - surpassing estimated valuation of the BCCI.

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Cricket’s Richest Still Far Behind

Among cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja are often cited among the wealthiest, with individual net worths of around ₹1,400-₹1,450 crore each. Even combined, their estimated wealth is under $150 million - far below the billion-dollar scale reached by Messi and Ronaldo.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America represents the historic "Last Dance" for football’s greatest contemporary rivals.

At 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo captains Portugal, having explicitly confirmed that this sixth tournament appearance will conclude his legendary World Cup career as he pursues the one major trophy that has eluded him. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who turns 39 during the competition, leads defending champions Argentina into his own record-breaking sixth finals.