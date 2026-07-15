Erling Haaland's $750 Stuffed Raccoon Souvenir From Texas Is Officially Sold Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway achieved a historic World Cup quarter-final run.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen its fair share of dramatic matches, individual masterclasses, and historic upsets, but Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland managed to steal the spotlight entirely off the pitch.

Following a historic tournament run that gripped football fans worldwide, the Norwegian squad flew back to Oslo's Gardermoen Airport on Monday, July 13, 2026, after their elimination.

As the players walked onto the tarmac, Haaland stunned onlookers by balancing a premium Dolce & Gabbana alligator-panel tote bag on one side and cradling a bizarre, handcrafted taxidermy raccoon holding a bottle under his arm. The image instantly turned into a viral internet phenomenon, setting off a massive retail rush for the eccentric American souvenir.

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

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Dallas Connection and Store Shutdown

The backstory of the eccentric critter began in Dallas, Texas, one of the primary host cities of the tournament. Following Norway's impressive victory against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32, the team stayed at a hotel near the historic Wild Bill’s Western Store. Recognizing the high-profile nature of the guests, store co-owner Julie Newport ordered the shop's doors to be locked, granting the Nordic squad a private 90-minute shopping spree.

During their extended visit, the players fully embraced local Texan culture by drinking bourbon and learning how to line dance. While his teammates loaded up on classic Western apparel like leather belts, overcoats, and boots, Haaland set his sights on the unique taxidermy section. He tried on custom, branded cowboy hats and snakeskin boots before purchasing the infamous $750 piece.

Affectionately known as the "Whiskey Raccoon," the mount features a genuine stuffed raccoon fixed onto a wooden base, clutching an empty bottle of G&J Greenall's Wild Berry Gin.

Social Media Phenomenon and Fan Reactions

As soon as the team plane touched down in Norway, Haaland wasted no time sharing his new travel companion with his massive digital audience. He posted a photo of the airport arrival on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) with the simple, humorous caption: "It followed me home." The post exploded, accumulating millions of likes in less than 24 hours.

Haaland later created an interactive social media poll asking fans to help him officially name the raccoon, putting forward four distinct options:

Cowboy

Ranger

TEX

R.O.W. (an acronym for Raccoon On Wheels)

Football fans quickly flooded online forums to dissect the surreal image. Many expressed amusement at the stark juxtaposition of a world-class athlete carrying a high-end $20,000 designer travel bag in one hand while lovingly carrying a piece of taxidermy art under the opposite shoulder.

Global Demand Leaves Inventory Cleared

The massive global exposure triggered an unprecedented wave of digital traffic to Wild Bill's Western Store, completely wiping out their available online inventory of the "Whiskey Raccoon". Julie Newport revealed that fulfilling the sudden rush of orders has presented a logistical headache. The local artisan responsible for creating the specific liquor-hugging raccoon mounts has officially retired, leaving the store scrambling to track down new alternative suppliers.

While the store managed to briefly source a handful of additional pieces from a distributor to satisfy immediate online buyers, the item remains marked as entirely sold out on their main platform. Desperate customers looking for a similar souvenir are instead being redirected to the shop's remaining taxidermy pieces, which include a squirrel on a miniature stripper pole for $450, a sheriff squirrel with a drawn gun for $500, and a squirrel smoking a cigarette while clutching a miniature bottle of whiskey for $500.

Norway's Unforgettable Tournament Run

Though the taxidermy raccoon remains the defining viral image of their trip, the tournament itself marked a historic milestone for Norwegian football. Led by Haaland’s lethal attacking form, the team exceeded all pre-tournament expectations. They cruised past Senegal and Iraq in the early stages, defeated Ivory Coast, and achieved a stunning 2-1 victory over tournament heavyweights Brazil in the Round of 16, where Haaland scored both goals.

Their World Cup journey finally concluded in a tight quarter-final matchup against England, which went into extra time and ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat. Haaland closed his memorable campaign with a remarkable 7 goals scored in 5 matches.