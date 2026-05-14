Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballManchester City Crush Crystal Palace To Pile Pressure On Arsenal In EPL Title Race

Manchester City Crush Crystal Palace To Pile Pressure On Arsenal In EPL Title Race

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to move within two points of Arsenal in the Premier League title battle.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0.
  • Goals from Semenyo, Marmoush, and Savinho sealed victory.
  • Foden achieved 100th Premier League goal involvement.

Manchester: Manchester City reduced Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to just two points with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

City dominated from start to finish - save for the odd Palace attack - and went into the break with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush giving Pep Guardiola’s side a two-goal lead.

Savinho added a late third to make it 3-0 in what was an enjoyable evening for a City team that will now look forward to this weekend’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

City will now hope Burnley can do them a gigantic favour against Arsenal, and they boast a better goal difference than the Gunners, should there be another twist. Palace, meanwhile, remain 15th in the table on 44 points.

City almost fell behind after two minutes when Jean-Phillippe Mateta’s shot crossed the line only for the offside flag to deny the visitors the lead.

With so many changes made, the Blues struggled to find rhythm early on against a Palace side who were happy to drop deep and defend in numbers.

As heavy rain fell at the Etihad, the first half-hour passed without incident. On 32 minutes however, a lovely back-heeled pass from Phil Foden and a smart angled low shot from Antoine Semenyo and City were finally ahead.

It was the 100th Premier League goal involvement by Foden and eight minutes later, he had his 101st as he helped on Josko Gvardiol’s cross from the left and Omar Marmoush did the rest, burying a low shot from close range to make it 2-0.

The impressive Gvardiol then saw a towering header brilliantly clawed out by Dean Henderson just before the break in a bright and breezy finish to the half by the Blues.

In control and continually probing, the Blues looked for what would surely be a killer third goal without creating too many clearcut opportunities.

A raft of substitutions was made by both sides – including a rapturous welcome for John Stones whose name had rang around the Etihad for most of the game – and the game seemed to be edging towards a sanguine conclusion.

But Rayan Cherki had other ideas and just minutes after his introduction, his burst forward and perfectly-weighted pass found Savinho who neatly placed the ball past Henderson to wrap up the points

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score between Manchester City and Crystal Palace?

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0.

How did Manchester City reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League?

Manchester City's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace reduced Arsenal's lead to just two points.

Who scored the goals for Manchester City in their match against Crystal Palace?

Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, and Savinho scored for Manchester City.

What is Crystal Palace's current standing in the league?

Crystal Palace remains 15th in the table with 44 points.

Published at : 14 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manchester City Premier League Phil Foden Crystal Palace
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Manchester City Crush Crystal Palace To Pile Pressure On Arsenal In EPL Title Race
Manchester City Crush Crystal Palace To Pile Pressure On Arsenal In EPL Title Race
Football
WATCH: Pedri, Dani Olmo & Eric Garcia Spotted Cycling Through Barcelona After El Clasico Win
WATCH: Pedri, Dani Olmo & Eric Garcia Spotted Cycling Through Barcelona After El Clasico Win
Football
FC Barcelona Clinch La Liga Title With 2-0 Win Over Real Madrid
FC Barcelona Clinch La Liga Title With 2-0 Win Over Real Madrid
Football
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch El Clasico
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch El Clasico
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Allegations Raised Over Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Trips, Expenses and Declarations
Breaking News: Allegations Surface Over Foreign Trips and Expenses of Political Leader
Delhi Transit Nightmare: Driver and Helper Arrested for Brutal Gang-Rape in Private Sleeper Bus
Breaking News: UP Storm Death Toll Rises to 89 as Fierce Winds Wreak Massive Destruction
Delhi Terror: Driver and Helper Held After Mother of Three Gang-Raped on Private Bus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget