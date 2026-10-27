WATCH: England U15 Players Leave Pitch After Alleged Racist Abuse In FIFA World Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England U15 abandoned match due to alleged racial abuse.

Player reported racial insult; team withdrew from the pitch.

FIFA investigating incident, referring case to Disciplinary Committee.

Allegation remains unconfirmed, pending outcome of investigation.

FIFA U15 World Cup Racism Row: England's Under-15 team refused to continue their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival fixture against the Republic of Ireland after a player reported alleged racial abuse during the match in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Group C encounter was abandoned with Ireland leading 4-1, as the incident prompted England's coaching staff to withdraw their players from the pitch.

FIFA has confirmed that the matter is being investigated and will be referred to its independent Disciplinary Committee after the relevant reports are collected. The allegation has not yet been independently established, and the circumstances surrounding the reported exchange remain under investigation.

WATCH: England U15 Team Leave Pitch After Alleged Racist Remark

Video footage from the match captures the tense exchanges between England's coaching staff and match officials after the alleged incident came to their attention.

WATCH VIDEO

England walk off the pitch against Ireland the U15 World Cup after one of their players alleges he was called a monkey https://t.co/61jceKXIBC — Robby Richmond (@Robbyrichmond) October 26, 2026

The incident reportedly took place in the closing stages of Monday's game, following an altercation involving players from both teams. An England player subsequently approached the bench and reported that an Irish opponent had allegedly used a racist insult against him.

According to reports, the player said he had been called a "monkey". England's coaching staff then raised the complaint with the referee, with an assistant coach heard stating, "We are reporting racism."

Head coach Matt Thorpe ultimately decided that his team would not resume the match. The England players remained off the field despite efforts to communicate with the coaching staff, and the referee brought the contest to an end.

The episode also led to heated exchanges between members of the two teams' coaching staff. England's players gathered near the sidelines as the officials dealt with the situation, with the reported abuse leaving one of the young players upset, according to the account of an assistant coach.

FIFA To Refer England-Ireland Incident To Disciplinary Committee

FIFA has acknowledged the abandonment of the fixture and said it is gathering the official reports before referring the case to its independent Disciplinary Committee.

The committee will consider the information submitted as part of the process to determine the appropriate next steps. No final finding on the alleged racist remark has been announced.

The Football Association (FA) of England is understood to be taking the incident seriously and supporting the players and staff involved. The Football Association of Ireland has also been approached for comment.

The match was part of the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the game ending prematurely while Ireland were ahead 4-1, the focus has now shifted from the result to the investigation into the allegation.

Further details are expected to depend on the official reports and the disciplinary process. Until the investigation establishes what occurred, the alleged racial abuse remains an allegation rather than a confirmed finding.