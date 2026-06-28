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English NewsSportsFootballEngland Beat Panama 2-0 To Seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Spot

England Beat Panama 2-0 To Seal FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Spot

The first forty-five minutes saw England dominate long stretches of lateral possession but look distinctly short of ideas against a highly organized Panamanian low block.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:38 AM (IST)

England secured a smooth passage into the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages, defeating a resilient Panama side 2-0 at a rain-slicked MetLife Stadium. Second-half goals from talismanic midfielder Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side wrapped up their Group L campaign as undisputed group winners.

The victory allows the Three Lions to avoid an immediate high-stakes route through the tournament's initial single-elimination phase, giving them crucial momentum heading into the newly expanded Round of 32.

Overcoming a Flat Start in New Jersey Rain

The first forty-five minutes saw England dominate long stretches of lateral possession but look distinctly short of ideas against a highly organized Panamanian low block. Deploying a conservative 5-4-1 system, Panama routinely restricted England's dynamic frontline of Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, forcing the European heavyweights to settle for low-risk horizontal passing.

The cagey deadlock finally shattered just after the hour mark through a piece of technical execution. In the 62nd minute, Bukayo Saka whipped a precise corner into the heart of the penalty area. Timing his run to perfection, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham rose highest to bullet a header past Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, netting his third goal of the tournament.

Kane Writes History to Double the Advantage

With Panama forced to abandon their defensive shape in search of an equalizer, England exploited the opening transition lanes just five minutes later. Bellingham turned provider, sliding an incisive, weighted ball through the channel to find Harry Kane inside the area. The Bayern Munich forward made no mistake, firing a low strike home in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

The goal carried monumental historic weight for the English skipper, as it officially broke Gary Lineker’s long-standing record for the most World Cup goals scored by an England international.

"We had to remain patient in difficult, soggy conditions. The boys stayed disciplined, found the spaces in the second half, and got the exact result we set out to achieve." - England Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

With the two-goal cushion locked down, Tuchel comfortably turned to his bench, handing valuable rest to his key contributors. Eberechi Eze stepped on to replace Bellingham in the 71st minute, while Ollie Watkins and veteran Jordan Henderson were introduced in the 84th minute to close out the contest systematically and keep a flawless clean sheet.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Harry Kane FIFA World CUp 2026 England Vs Panama Highlights
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