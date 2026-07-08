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English NewsSportsFootball'Tournament Is Fixed': Egypt Star Blasts FIFA Following 3-2 Loss To Argentina

'Tournament Is Fixed': Egypt Star Blasts FIFA Following 3-2 Loss To Argentina

The match shifted into controversial territory early in the second half when Ziko slotted home what appeared to be Egypt's second goal.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 07:54 AM (IST)

Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko has launched an explosive, unfiltered attack against match officials and football’s global governing body, claiming that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is intentionally rigged to benefit defending champions Argentina.

Ziko's scathing allegations came in the immediate aftermath of Egypt’s agonizing 3-2 defeat to La Albiceleste in a highly volatile Round of 16 knockout match at the Atlanta Stadium. The North African side was on the verge of staging one of the greatest upsets in football history before a series of contentious refereeing interventions flipped the script.

From Dream Outset to Refereeing Nightmare

Egypt established absolute control early in the game, capitalizing on defensive errors to take a shocking lead. Even after Argentina was awarded a first-half penalty - which goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir heroically saved to deny Lionel Messi - the Pharaohs kept charging forward.

The match shifted into controversial territory early in the second half when Ziko slotted home what appeared to be Egypt's second goal. However, French referee François Letexier overturned the strike following a VAR review, citing a highly debated infringement in the buildup.

Though Ziko legally doubled Egypt's lead shortly after in the 67th minute, a furious 13-minute resurgence saw Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernández score to secure a 3-2 victory for Argentina. The final whistle triggered massive outrage from the Egyptian bench, who felt a late penalty shout for a foul on Mohamed Salah was completely ignored right before Argentina launched the counterattack for the winning goal.

"Clear and Obvious Injustice"

Speaking to broadcasters on the pitch while visibly emotional, Ziko held absolutely nothing back, asserting that the refereeing crew operated under a deliberate agenda to ensure Lionel Messi and Argentina did not leave the tournament early.

"No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. He is wasting the efforts of an entire country. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Egypt's opponents today. The tournament is fixed. God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs." - Mostafa Ziko.

Apologizing to the traveling Egyptian supporters, Ziko concluded his rant by emphasizing that the players were powerless against systemic bias:

"We wanted to make them happy today. We couldn't do that. But I swear it was out of our hands. It is in the referee's hands. The tournament is fixed, it is obvious anyway."

With the contentious victory finalized, a heavily scrutinized Argentina advances to the Quarterfinals, leaving Egypt to exit the competition amid immense heartbreak and widespread administrative fury.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Egypt Vs Argentina Highlights Mostafa Ziko
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