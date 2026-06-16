Egypt Denied Historic World Cup Win As Hany Own Goal Rescues Belgium

The Egyptian national football team missed out on a historic milestone, settling for a 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium. The Pharaohs looked poised to achieve their first-ever tournament victory before the European giants found an answer in the second half.

Tactical Masterclass and Early Breakout

Opting for an aggressive strategy, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan deployed talisman Mohamed Salah in a central attacking role. The adjustment reaped immediate rewards on Salah’s 34th birthday. In the 19th minute, the iconic forward drew the Belgian backline out of position before executing a sharp, incisive pass to Emam Ashour.

Ashour capitalized on the space at the edge of the box. Displaying precise control with his first touch, the Al Ahly midfielder rifled a low, 20-yard strike through the legs of defender Thomas Meunier and past the diving reach of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The goal marked Ashour’s first international tally and placed Egypt in an unfamiliar position of control, leading a World Cup match at the halftime interval.

Belgium's Rescue and Missed Egyptian Chances

The second half began with heightened intensity as Rudi Garcia’s side searched for a response. Veteran playmaker Kevin De Bruyne came close to leveling the score in the 53rd minute when his curled free-kick bounced off the outside of the post. Moments later, Egypt missed a massive opportunity to secure a two-goal cushion when Courtois parried a downward header from Salah directly into the path of Ashour, who mistimed his follow-up attempt.

The turning point occurred in the 66th minute when Belgium introduced all-time leading goal scorer Romelu Lukaku. Just 28 seconds after entering the pitch, Lukaku made an immediate run into the penalty box to challenge a cross from Meunier. Under heavy physical pressure from the substitute striker, Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany accidentally poked the ball past his own goalkeeper, Mostafa Shoubir, to restore parity.

Looking Ahead in Group G

Despite late pressure from Belgium - including a stoppage-time set-piece that saw Brandon Mechele fire narrowly over the crossbar - Egypt's defense held firm to preserve the point.

While the result extends Egypt's winless streak across their four World Cup appearances (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026), the performance provides immense confidence moving forward. Both squads sit tied with one point apiece in Group G as they prepare for upcoming group fixtures against Iran and New Zealand.