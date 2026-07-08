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English NewsSportsFootballEgypt Coach's 'X' Gesture Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup; Here's What It Really Mean

Egypt Coach's 'X' Gesture Goes Viral At FIFA World Cup; Here's What It Really Mean

The "X" gesture is not an ordinary sign of frustration. It is FIFA’s official universal anti-racism signal, introduced to empower players, coaches, and team officials.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 01:37 PM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt at FIFA World Cup 2026 will be remembered as one of the most explosive matches in tournament history.

Played at the Atlanta Stadium, the game had everything: a shocking lead, a dramatic comeback, refereeing controversies, and a touchline incident that has ignited a global debate on FIFA's anti-racism protocols.

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, became the center of a massive talking point when he flashed a crossed-arms "X" signal toward the match officials and Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi. Instead of triggering an immediate investigation or a halt in play, the gesture resulted in the coach receiving a yellow card, fueling outrage and questions over the implementation of official rules.

The Infamous 'X' Gesture

The final fifteen minutes of the match descended into complete chaos. Egypt was left furious after a series of decisions went against them, including a disallowed goal by Mostafa Ziko following a VAR review for a foul earlier in the build-up. Tempers flared significantly along the touchline, resulting in multiple bookings for the Egyptian squad and coaching staff.  

Amid the heated exchanges, Lionel Messi approached the touchline and reportedly exchanged words with the Egyptian bench. In response, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan stood before French referee François Letexier and crossed both arms over his chest to form an "X" shape.  

The "X" gesture is not an ordinary sign of frustration. It is FIFA’s official universal anti-racism signal, introduced to empower players, coaches, and team officials to directly report racist behavior or abuse taking place on the pitch. 

What is FIFA's 'X' Anti-Racism Protocol?

FIFA introduced the "No Racism" gesture to establish a clear, structured framework for handling discrimination on the field. The gesture is meant to activate a strict three-step protocol:  

Step 1: The referee must immediately stop the match upon seeing the signal to assess the situation.  

Step 2: If the abusive behavior or chanting continues, the referee can suspend the match and instruct the teams to head to the locker rooms as a severe warning.

Step 3: If the discrimination persists after the restart, the match can be permanently abandoned.

Instead of adhering to the manual and halting the match to investigate what prompted Hassan's signal, referee François Letexier completely ignored the protocol. He brandished a yellow card to caution the Egyptian manager instead, which sent the Egyptian bench into further disarray and led to a red card for another staff member.

Post-Match Accusations and Unresolved Questions

Following the final whistle, a deeply frustrated Hossam Hassan did not hold back his anger during the press conferences. He alleged that his team had faced immense "injustice" and raised questions regarding the consistency of the VAR decisions. Hassan even went as far as suggesting that there was a collective desire from the organizers to ensure Lionel Messi and Argentina progressed further into the tournament, announcing he would not watch the remainder of the World Cup.  

While there is currently no official audio, transcript, or concrete evidence to support claims of what was said during the touchline confrontation, the incident has thrown FIFA’s enforcement of its own anti-racism rules under heavy scrutiny. The football world now awaits an official statement from FIFA regarding the referee's decision to card a coach for utilizing an official protection protocol.  

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial incident occurred during the Argentina vs. Egypt match?

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, flashed FIFA's official anti-racism

What is the meaning of the

The

How should FIFA's anti-racism protocol be implemented when the

Upon seeing the signal, the referee must immediately stop the match to assess the situation. If abuse continues, the match can be suspended, or even abandoned if discrimination persists.

How did the referee respond to Coach Hassan's

Referee François Letexier ignored FIFA's protocol for the

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Hossam Hassan Argentina Vs Egypt Highlights
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