East Bengal vs APF Live Streaming: How To Watch SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 Final

HomeSportsFootballEast Bengal vs APF Live Streaming: How To Watch SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 Final

East Bengal vs Nepal APF Final live streaming details: Check out all details about when and where to watch the SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 in India.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
The SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 feels like a turning point for women’s football in South Asia.

For the first time ever, top women’s clubs from across the region are competing on one stage, giving the SAFF Championship 2025 a fresh identity and much-needed momentum.

Hosted in Nepal, the tournament brings together champion teams from countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Pakistan, each carrying the hopes of their domestic leagues.

It final, to be played between India's East Bengal FC and Nepal's APF is only a few days away. Check out how to catch all the action via live stream ahead.

East Bengal vs Nepal APF Final Live Streaming

The SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 East Bengal vs APF Final will be live streamed on the Routine of Nepal Banda YouTube channel. 

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 20, 2025.

SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 Final TV Broadcast

The East Bengal vs Nepal APF Final will not be televised in India, and can only be watched in the country via live streaming, the details of which have been mentioned above. 

That said, this SAFF Championship is about belief, progress, and visibility, and as the tournament grows, it has the potential to reshape women’s football in South Asia, potentially evolving into a major competition in the future.

What makes this championship special is not just the football, but the opportunity it creates. Players who usually perform in local competitions now get international exposure, facing different styles of play and higher levels of intensity.

The round-robin format followed by a final ensures every match matters, keeping fans engaged throughout the tournament. More importantly, the SAFF Women’s Club Championship 2025 has sent a strong message about the future of the women’s game.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
SAFF Championship East Bengal Vs APF Live Streaming East Bengal Vs APF SAFF Women's Club Championship 2025
