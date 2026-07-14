Dutch Referee Dies At 38 After Removal From FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KNVB and FIFA expressed grief over his passing.

Tragic news has emerged from the world of football, as Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has reportedly been found dead after being removed from the 2026 FIFA World Cup's officiating team. Dieperink was supposed to be a part of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team at the ongoing tournament but was dropped before its commencement over allegations of sexual assault involving a minor.

Though the investigation was later closed due to insufficient evidence, it has now been revealed that the referee has passed away. Dieperink died at the age of 38, though the official cause of his death has not yet been made public.

Arrest and World Cup Exclusion

The controversy began in April 2026, shortly after Dieperink had acted as a VAR official in a UEFA Conference League match. He was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexually assaulting an underage boy. This sudden legal trouble prompted FIFA to officially remove him from the refereeing roster for the upcoming World Cup in May.

Ultimately, the Metropolitan Police dropped the case and concluded their investigation without filing any charges, stating that the available evidence did not meet the necessary threshold. Following the closure of the case, Dieperink heavily criticized the false accusations, telling the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf:

"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused. From the beginning, I have fully cooperated with the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB."

Despite his cooperation and ultimate clearance, FIFA stood by its decision to exclude him from the selection pool, a restriction that reportedly left Dieperink deeply disappointed and facing immense psychological distress.

Football Community Mourns

Dieperink had been a prominent fixture in Dutch football, officiating in the top-flight Eredivisie since 2017. His career reached major international heights when he was chosen to serve as a VAR official during the 2024 European Championships.

Following the announcement of his death, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) expressed profound grief, stating:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all, a kind and dedicated colleague."

FIFA also shared its condolences, releasing a brief statement to honor the late official: "On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace."