Donald Trump Warns Iranian Football Team Over 'Their Own Safety' Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

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US President Donald Trump has publicly threatened the Iranian national football team from traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a statement released on Thursday, the President cited "life and safety" concerns as the primary reason the team should avoid the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup,” Trump wrote on his social media site, “but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

The comments come at a time of heightened military tension, as the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran beginning February 28. "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup," Trump wrote on his social media platform, "but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

A Shift in Presidential Diplomacy

Trump's recent warning marks a notable change in stance from his earlier interactions. According to a report by The Associated Press, a White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, previously confirmed that Trump had assured FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday that Iranian players and coaches would be welcome. Infantino later publicly corroborated that he had received these assurances during his White House visit.

However, the President’s Thursday message suggests a more cautious approach as the conflict between the nations continues. The White House has not yet provided specific details regarding what Trump meant by the threat to their "life and safety" or if there are credible threats against the team on U.S. soil.

Potential for a Historic Withdrawal

The prospect of Iran’s participation was already in doubt prior to the President's latest comments. As reported by Reuters, Iran’s Minister of Sport, Ahmad Donyamali, stated on Wednesday that "under no circumstances can Iran participate" in the tournament this summer.

This internal pressure from Tehran, combined with the discouraging message from the host nation’s leadership, points toward a potential first-of-its-kind withdrawal. If Iran pulls out, it would be the first time a qualified team has withdrawn from the modern edition of the World Cup.

Tournament Schedule and Travel Status

Despite the rhetoric, the Iranian team remains legally eligible to enter the country. While Iran is currently subject to a U.S. travel ban as part of the administration's immigration policies, athletes and coaches are exempt from these restrictions.

Iran is currently scheduled to play the following Group Stage matches:

June 15: vs New Zealand (Inglewood, California)

June 21: vs Belgium (Inglewood, California)

June 26: vs Egypt (Seattle, Washington)