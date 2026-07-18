Donald Trump To Attend World Cup Final As FIFA Unveils Championship Winners' Rings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Donald Trump will attend FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Trump's first tournament appearance.

FIFA introduces commemorative winners' rings for the victorious team.

Donald Trump FIFA World Cup Final: United States President Donald Trump will be among the biggest names in attendance when Spain and Argentina meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The White House has officially confirmed the President's presence for the tournament's showpiece event. The highly anticipated clash will decide the next world champions, with Argentina chasing back-to-back titles while Spain aim to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Trump Set For World Cup Final Appearance

Although the United States has hosted the tournament, Trump has not attended any of the 102 matches played so far, including fixtures involving the host nation.

His first appearance at the competition is therefore expected to come during its biggest occasion, with the President likely to hand over the FIFA World Cup trophy to the victorious captain following the final.

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The presence of heads of state at World Cup finals has long been a football tradition. For instance, French president Emmanuel Macron was present in Qatar when France played Argentina in 2022.

Notably, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has already confirmed he will be present, while reports suggest Argentine President Javier Milei will not travel to New Jersey for the match.

FIFA Introduces New Reward For Champions

🚨💍 OFFICIAL: FIFA to award the winners of the World Cup with championship rings.



It’s the first time in history, following some of the American sports.



30 rings will be made available to the world champions, with a further 1,996 rings going on sale to fans. pic.twitter.com/nPd01KhSG5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2026

Beyond football's most famous trophy, FIFA has also unveiled another honour for the winning team. The champions will receive commemorative winners' rings alongside their gold medals.

The design of the ring will feature the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the reverse will showcase details unique to the victorious nation.

Every piece will be individually numbered, tailored to the recipient's size, and accompanied by an official certificate of authenticity.

With global attention fixed on New Jersey, Sunday's final promises not only football history but also a significant political and ceremonial presence.