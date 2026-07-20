Watch: Donald Trump Asked To Move Aside During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Celebrations

Spain's historic victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final delivered iconic sporting drama, though one unexpected off-pitch moment during the post-match ceremony quickly set social media ablaze. Following a thrilling contest at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where the Spanish squad secured world football's biggest prize, organizers faced a brief awkward moment during the crowning celebration on stage.

As the official post-game protocol began, US President Donald Trump stood alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to present the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The crowd's reaction to the American leader was visibly divided, with audible jeering and disapproval breaking out across several sections of the grandstands as he walked out onto the podium.

The main focal point, however, came immediately after the presentation itself. Once President Trump handed the golden trophy to Spain's victorious captain, Rodri, tournament officials stepped in to politely direct the US President to step aside.

To ensure the spotlight remained fully on the newly crowned world champions, security and organizers cleared the main stage, giving the Spanish team room for their traditional trophy lift and festive team celebrations.

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Trump has no shame, and he knows exactly what he’s doing.



Get off the fucking stage and let the players have their moment. pic.twitter.com/4oHACoVC5l — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 19, 2026

Despite the minor friction on stage and the mixed reaction from the stands, the night ultimately belonged to Spain, whose magnificent performance against Argentina solidified their place at the summit of global football for the next four years.

Messi's Final World Cup

Argentina's players stepped forward to collect their runners-up medals, but the emotional weight of the defeat proved too much for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine captain, who had worn a blank and dejected expression since the final whistle, was overcome with emotion as tears streamed down his face. With widespread belief that this was his final FIFA World Cup appearance, the heartbreaking moment marked the possible end of an extraordinary chapter in football history, leaving fans across the globe emotional regardless of their loyalties.