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English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Donald Trump Asked To Move Aside During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Celebrations

Watch: Donald Trump Asked To Move Aside During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Celebrations

The crowd's reaction to the American leader was visibly divided, with audible jeering and disapproval breaking out across several sections of the grandstands as he walked out onto the podium.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

Spain's historic victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final delivered iconic sporting drama, though one unexpected off-pitch moment during the post-match ceremony quickly set social media ablaze. Following a thrilling contest at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where the Spanish squad secured world football's biggest prize, organizers faced a brief awkward moment during the crowning celebration on stage.

As the official post-game protocol began, US President Donald Trump stood alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to present the prestigious World Cup trophy.

The crowd's reaction to the American leader was visibly divided, with audible jeering and disapproval breaking out across several sections of the grandstands as he walked out onto the podium.

The main focal point, however, came immediately after the presentation itself. Once President Trump handed the golden trophy to Spain's victorious captain, Rodri, tournament officials stepped in to politely direct the US President to step aside.

To ensure the spotlight remained fully on the newly crowned world champions, security and organizers cleared the main stage, giving the Spanish team room for their traditional trophy lift and festive team celebrations.

WATCH VIDEO

Despite the minor friction on stage and the mixed reaction from the stands, the night ultimately belonged to Spain, whose magnificent performance against Argentina solidified their place at the summit of global football for the next four years.

Messi's Final World Cup

Argentina's players stepped forward to collect their runners-up medals, but the emotional weight of the defeat proved too much for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine captain, who had worn a blank and dejected expression since the final whistle, was overcome with emotion as tears streamed down his face. With widespread belief that this was his final FIFA World Cup appearance, the heartbreaking moment marked the possible end of an extraordinary chapter in football history, leaving fans across the globe emotional regardless of their loyalties.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup and against whom?

Spain secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title by defeating Argentina in the final match. The victory cemented their position as the top global football team.

What was President Donald Trump's role during the post-match ceremony?

President Trump presented the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. His presence on stage was met with a visibly divided crowd reaction, including jeering.

Why was President Trump directed to leave the stage after presenting the trophy?

Tournament officials politely directed President Trump to step aside to ensure the spotlight remained fully on the victorious Spanish team during their celebrations.

How did Lionel Messi react to Argentina's defeat in the final?

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional and shed tears after the match. This defeat is widely believed to mark his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Lionel Messi Donald Trump. FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Argentina
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