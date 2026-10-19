WATCH: Diego Gomez Smashes 51-Metre Screamer From Halfway Line In Premier League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez scored a stunning long-range goal.

His audacious 51-meter effort is a season's best contender.

Goal compared to Rooney's historic 58-meter Premier League effort.

Diego Gomez Goal: Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez produced a moment of extraordinary vision against Crystal Palace with a stunning long-range strike that could become one of the standout goals of the Premier League season. The Paraguay international capitalised on a costly Palace turnover before spotting goalkeeper Walter Benitez slightly away from his goal. With the opportunity in front of him, Gomez took aim from near the halfway line and sent the ball sailing over the stranded goalkeeper into the net.

Diego Gomez from 51 metres out 🤯 https://t.co/DXtjyfNJGV — Premier League (@premierleague) October 18, 2026

The audacious effort came in the seventh minute, with Brighton already holding a 1-0 advantage. Gomez’s quick decision-making and remarkable accuracy gave Benitez little chance of recovering as the ball dipped into the goal.

Gomez Punishes Benitez With Audacious Long-Range Strike

The goal was a product of awareness as much as technique. After Brighton regained possession following a Palace mistake, Gomez looked up and noticed that Benitez was positioned well away from his goal line.

Rather than taking extra touches or attempting to build another attack, the midfielder chose an ambitious option.

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One touch was all he needed before unleashing a strike from just beyond the midfield stripe.

The ball travelled an incredible distance, cleared Benitez and dropped into the net to complete a spectacular finish.

The moment showcased Gomez’s ability to recognise an opening and execute a difficult attempt under match conditions.

Brighton Star Closes In On Rooney’s Premier League Record

Gomez’s effort was measured at 51 metres, placing it among the most remarkable long-distance goals seen in the Premier League in recent years.

The strike also brought Wayne Rooney’s famous effort for Everton back into focus.

Rooney scored from 58 metres in 2017, setting a benchmark that Gomez came close to challenging with his own extraordinary finish.

While Rooney’s goal remains the longer effort of the two, Gomez’s strike has already made a strong case for consideration among the season’s finest goals.