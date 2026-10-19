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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Diego Gomez Smashes 51-Metre Screamer From Halfway Line In Premier League

WATCH: Diego Gomez Smashes 51-Metre Screamer From Halfway Line In Premier League

Brighton’s Diego Gomez stunned Crystal Palace with a spectacular 51-metre strike, catching Walter Benitez off his line to score.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez scored a stunning long-range goal.
  • His audacious 51-meter effort is a season's best contender.
  • Goal compared to Rooney's historic 58-meter Premier League effort.

Diego Gomez Goal: Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez produced a moment of extraordinary vision against Crystal Palace with a stunning long-range strike that could become one of the standout goals of the Premier League season. The Paraguay international capitalised on a costly Palace turnover before spotting goalkeeper Walter Benitez slightly away from his goal. With the opportunity in front of him, Gomez took aim from near the halfway line and sent the ball sailing over the stranded goalkeeper into the net.

The audacious effort came in the seventh minute, with Brighton already holding a 1-0 advantage. Gomez’s quick decision-making and remarkable accuracy gave Benitez little chance of recovering as the ball dipped into the goal.

Gomez Punishes Benitez With Audacious Long-Range Strike

The goal was a product of awareness as much as technique. After Brighton regained possession following a Palace mistake, Gomez looked up and noticed that Benitez was positioned well away from his goal line.

Rather than taking extra touches or attempting to build another attack, the midfielder chose an ambitious option.

Also Check || WATCH: Kylian Mbappe Spins Past Sevilla Defenders In Stunning Solo Goal

One touch was all he needed before unleashing a strike from just beyond the midfield stripe.

The ball travelled an incredible distance, cleared Benitez and dropped into the net to complete a spectacular finish.

The moment showcased Gomez’s ability to recognise an opening and execute a difficult attempt under match conditions.

Brighton Star Closes In On Rooney’s Premier League Record

Gomez’s effort was measured at 51 metres, placing it among the most remarkable long-distance goals seen in the Premier League in recent years.

The strike also brought Wayne Rooney’s famous effort for Everton back into focus.

Rooney scored from 58 metres in 2017, setting a benchmark that Gomez came close to challenging with his own extraordinary finish.

While Rooney’s goal remains the longer effort of the two, Gomez’s strike has already made a strong case for consideration among the season’s finest goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable achievement did Diego Gomez accomplish?

Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez scored a stunning long-range goal against Crystal Palace from near the halfway line. This audacious strike is considered a strong contender for one of the Premier League season's best goals.

How far was Diego Gomez's long-range goal measured?

Diego Gomez's spectacular goal was measured at 51 metres. This impressive distance places it among the most remarkable long-distance goals seen in the Premier League recently.

How does Diego Gomez's goal compare to Wayne Rooney's Premier League record?

Gomez's 51-meter strike came close to Wayne Rooney's famous 58-meter goal scored in 2017. While Rooney's remains the longer effort, Gomez's goal has made a strong case for consideration as one of the season's finest.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wayne Rooney Premier League FIFA Football Records Diego Gomez
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