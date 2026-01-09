Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballDavid Beckham Served Legal Notice By Son Brooklyn - Details Inside

David Beckham Served Legal Notice By Son Brooklyn - Details Inside

The relationship reportedly hit a final dead-end following a social media breach. Last month, Brooklyn shared a video of a chicken recipe.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly issued a formal legal directive to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, demanding that all future communication be routed through legal counsel.

As of January 9, 2026, sources report that the 26-year-old aspiring chef sent what is described as a "cease and desist" style letter to his parents. The notice reportedly includes:

No Direct Contact: A ban on phone calls, texts, or personal visits.

No Social Media Tagging: A specific request for David and Victoria to stop tagging Brooklyn in their public posts or "using his image" for family-oriented content.

Legal Intermediaries: Instructions that any necessary dialogue must occur between the Beckhams' lawyers and Brooklyn’s legal team at Schillings.

The "Chicken Video" Incident

The relationship reportedly hit a final dead-end following a social media breach. Last month, Brooklyn shared a video of a chicken recipe.

Despite the legal notice sent months prior, Victoria "liked" the post - an act Brooklyn reportedly viewed as a violation of his boundaries and an attempt to maintain a public "perfect family" facade against his wishes.

In retaliation, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have blocked the entire immediate family - including siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper - on Instagram. Cruz confirmed the move, stating, "They woke up blocked... as did I."

Root Causes of Rift

Insiders suggest the legal move isn't just about social media, but years of built-up resentment:

The "Hostage" Narrative: Brooklyn was reportedly deeply offended by "nasty" media briefings allegedly traced back to the family camp, which suggested he was a "hostage" controlled by his wife. Brooklyn and Nicola noticeably skipped David’s lavish 50th birthday party and the premiere of Victoria's Netflix documentary.

Grandparent Connection: Interestingly, Brooklyn has not cut ties with his grandparents, reportedly maintaining secret phone contact with David’s mother, Sandra, and Victoria’s parents.

Also on ABP Live | Tamim Iqbal Labelled 'Indian Agent' By BCB Official - Players Respond

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Beckham Brooklyn David Beckham Son David Beckham Legal Notice David Beckham Wife
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Arrogance In Uniform’: Mamata Leads Kolkata Protest Against ED Raids Ahead Of 2026 Polls
‘Arrogance In Uniform’: Mamata Leads Kolkata Protest Against ED Raids Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Cities
‘National Asset, Terror Shield’: Amit Shah Launches IED Tracking System
‘National Asset, Terror Shield’: Amit Shah Launches IED Tracking System
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Greater Noida Water Scare: Residents Report Diarrhoea & Vomiting, Health Teams Step In
Greater Noida Water Scare: Residents Report Diarrhoea & Vomiting, Health Teams Step In
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget