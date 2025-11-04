David Beckham Receives Knighthood From King Charles, Wears Suit Designed By Victoria Beckham

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballDavid Beckham Receives Knighthood From King Charles, Wears Suit Designed By Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles III for his services to football. The football legend said the King complimented his suit, which was specially designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former England captain Sir David Beckham has officially been knighted by King Charles III in recognition of his contributions to football and British society. The 50-year-old football legend, who featured in the monarch’s birthday honours list earlier this year, received the knighthood during a special ceremony held in Berkshire on Tuesday.

David Beckham on kinghthood

Speaking to the BBC after the ceremony, Beckham said, “I couldn't be prouder. People know how patriotic I am - I love my country. I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family.”

He continued, “I'm lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.”

Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and his parents Sandra and David at Windsor Castle for the prestigious event. Victoria, who received an OBE in 2017 for her services to the fashion industry, designed and tailored the elegant suit her husband wore for the occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Beckham revealed that King Charles complimented his outfit, saying, “[King Charles] was quite impressed with my suit,” before adding, “He's the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"It was something that my wife made me.

"I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like 'OK, that's what I want to wear' - so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

About David Beckham

Beckham, who captained England from 2000 to 2006, played 115 matches for his country and represented the national team in three World Cups and two European Championships.

After rising through the ranks of Manchester United’s youth academy, Beckham spent 11 years with the club before moving to Real Madrid in 2003 in a €25 million deal. He later joined LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, enjoyed two loan spells at AC Milan, and concluded his illustrious career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:21 PM (IST)
David Beckham
Embed widget