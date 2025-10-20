Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Unlikely To Visit India For Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo Unlikely To Visit India For Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Clash

According to Saudi Arabia's sports newspaper Al Riyadhiah, the 40-year-old Ronaldo is not going to be a part of the travelling party despite multiple requests from the FC Goa management.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Margao: Saudi Arabia's top club Al-Nassr are arriving in India Monday night for their AFC Champions League 2 away match against FC Goa but marquee player Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to accompany the visiting team for the game scheduled on October 22.

According to Saudi Arabia's sports newspaper Al Riyadhiah, the 40-year-old Ronaldo is not going to be a part of the travelling party despite multiple requests from the FC Goa management.

Al-Nassr are bracing up for their third game in the continental club tournament after their comfortable league won over Al-Fateh, and their next match is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

FC Goa had defeated former AFC Cup winners, Al Seeb, to qualify for ACL 2, and were then drawn alongside Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Group D of the tournament.

Al-Nassr and Indian Super League club FC Goa being drawn in the same group of the continental tournament has raised expectations of the Portuguese superstar making a trip to India for a competitive match.

It is understood that his contract with Al-Nassr has a clause giving him the right to pick and choose matches outside Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr will be arriving at the Dabolim international airport.

Ronaldo, who is looking to play in next year's World Cup, is also focussed on managing his workload and give himself a chance to compete in the showpiece.

Moreover, Al-Nassr have won both their group-stage fixtures of Asian AFC Champions League 2 in the absence of Ronaldo, and are poised to advance to the next round.

After their match against FC Goa, Al-Nassr will be taking on rivals Al Ittihad in a round of 16 clash of the Kings Cup on October 28. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
ISL Champions League FC Goa Ronaldo Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr AFC Champions League Ronaldo India Cristiano Ronaldo India Fc Goa Vs Al Nassr Ronaldo Champions League Ronaldo India Match
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Election 2025
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections; 5 To Contest Against INDIA Bloc Nominees
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget