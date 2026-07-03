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English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2026, Hints Sister Katia Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire After FIFA World Cup 2026, Hints Sister Katia Aveiro

FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from Portugal duties after the FIFA World Cup 2026. Sister Katia confirms last dance before historic goal against Croatia.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo's sister confirmed his international retirement post-World Cup.
  • Ronaldo broke oldest player, oldest knockout goalscorer records.
  • Portugal secured 2-1 victory, advancing to quarter-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2026: According to his sister Katia Aveiro, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will officially retire from international football at the conclusion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. The major development emerged directly from the forward's family camp immediately prior to the tense Round of 32 knockout victory against Croatia in Toronto, confirming the definitive end date for the most prolific career in international football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Confirmed By Family

The legendary forward decided to conclude his historic defensive duties for the national team following two decades of unparalleled service. The definitive retirement news was broken publicly by his sister, Katia Aveiro, who provided direct confirmation regarding the internal decision during an interview before the match.

"Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his LAST DANCE," Ronaldo’s sister told SportTV during the broadcast.

WATCH POST

The statement immediately heightened the historical stakes surrounding the knockout fixture at the Toronto Stadium, as defeat would have instantly drawn the curtain on his international journey. The squad responded by battling through a difficult encounter to extend their captain's stay on the global stage.

Double History Written In Toronto 

Ronaldo entered the record books the moment he stepped onto the pitch as the oldest outfield player to feature in a tournament knockout match. At 41 years and 149 days old, he surpassed the previous longevity record held by Bosnia captain Edin Džeko.

The veteran attacker then doubled his historical impact by converting a critical second-half penalty to equalise for his country. The 68th-minute spot kick marked his third goal of the current tournament after his group-stage exploits.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With Penalty Kick, Does Epic Siu Celebration

The successful strike also broke the record held by former team-mate Pepe, who scored at 39 years old against Switzerland in 2022. Ronaldo is now the oldest goalscorer in knockout history.

The Final Quarter-Final Chapter Awaits

The modern icon has now accumulated 11 career tournament goals across 6 separate editions, a feat unmatched in football history. The penalty contribution laid the structural foundation for substitute Gonçalo Ramos to net a dramatic 94th-minute winner.

Portugal secured a thrilling 2-1 victory at the full-time whistle, extending the veteran's international career by at least one more match. The team now prepares to face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final battle.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Penalty Inspires Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia

Martínez will rely heavily on his captain's leadership as the European heavyweights look to send their greatest player out with the ultimate global prize. The final countdown has officially begun.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from international football?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will officially retire from international football at the conclusion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. This definitive end date was confirmed by his family prior to the Round of 32 match.

Who confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement?

The news of Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement was confirmed publicly by his sister, Katia Aveiro. She stated during an interview that this tournament would be his 'LAST DANCE'.

What records did Cristiano Ronaldo break in the match against Croatia?

Cristiano Ronaldo set two new records against Croatia: he became the oldest outfield player in a tournament knockout match at 41, and the oldest goalscorer in knockout history after converting a penalty.

Who will Portugal play in the next round of the World Cup?

Following their 2-1 victory against Croatia, Portugal will advance to face Spain in a highly anticipated quarter-final battle. This match extends Ronaldo's international career by at least one more game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Portugal Vs Croatia Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Katia Aveiro
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