Cristiano Ronaldo To Manchester United? The Truth Behind Al-Nassr ‘Strike’ Rumours

The final day of the January transfer window has been overshadowed by reports of a growing rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

The veteran forward was a high-profile absentee from the squad that faced Al-Riyadh on Monday, a match Al-Nassr eventually won 1-0 thanks to a Sadio Mane goal.

According to reports from the Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Manchester Evening News), Ronaldo’s absence was not due to injury but was instead a deliberate "strike" in protest against the club’s recent direction.

The Core of the Disagreement

The primary source of frustration reportedly stems from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its allocation of resources.

Reports suggest Ronaldo feels Al-Nassr is being treated less favourably than other PIF-owned clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad.

While rival teams have secured significant high-profile reinforcements, Al-Nassr’s activity this winter was limited, notably signing only 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem.

The Manchester United Connection

As is common when uncertainty surrounds the Portuguese international, links to Manchester United have resurfaced.

However, the reality at Old Trafford suggests a different focus. Under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, United has seen a resurgence in form, and the current coaching staff appears committed to the existing squad.

While the "rumour mill" often bridges the gap between Ronaldo's past and present, there is no verified indication that a formal approach was made during the January window. Instead, United appears content to reassess their squad requirements during the summer window, allowing Carrick more time to evaluate his options.

Ronaldo’s Record at Al-Nassr

Since joining the Saudi club as a free agent in late 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has maintained the staggering scoring rate that defined his European career.

Over 127 appearances, the forward has netted 111 goals and provided 22 assists, proving that his clinical nature remains intact at the age of 40.

Despite this individual success, his current contract, which runs until June 2027, is now under the spotlight due to these reports of internal friction.

What Lies Ahead?

While Ronaldo remains legally bound to the club for several more seasons, recent reports have highlighted a €50 million release clause that could theoretically be triggered this summer.

If the relationship with Al-Nassr does not stabilize, destinations such as Major League Soccer (MLS) or a return to European football remain the subject of intense media speculation.

For now, the focus remains on whether the "greatest of all time" will return to the pitch for Al-Nassr's next Saudi Pro League fixture.