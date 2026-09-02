WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Meets Kerala CM, Special CR7 Message Follows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo's sister met Kerala CM VD Satheesan.

CM conveyed Malayali fans' immense love for the superstar.

Elma promised to share Kerala's support with her brother.

Ronaldo currently pursues 1,000 career goals, now at 978.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to Kerala, with their warm interaction quickly turning towards the Portuguese superstar's immense popularity in the state. Satheesan spoke about the love Malayali football fans have for Ronaldo, while Elma promised to take Kerala's message of support back to her brother.

Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM

Elma, who is also associated with Ronaldo's CR7 brand, is visiting Kerala and met Satheesan during her stay. The interaction was shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the brief meeting between Ronaldo's sister and the Kerala leader.

During the conversation, Satheesan highlighted Ronaldo's huge following in Kerala. He also revealed that he is himself a fan of the Portugal great, reflecting the strong connection the footballer has built with supporters in the state.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan.official)

Kerala has long been known for its passionate football culture, with Ronaldo enjoying a particularly strong following among Malayali fans. Satheesan used the opportunity to speak about that admiration directly to Elma.

According to Satheesan, Elma assured him that she would convey the affection and support of Kerala's football fans to her brother. The promise added another memorable element to an interaction centred around the state's love for CR7.

Elma Makes Special Request

The meeting also included a light-hearted moment when Elma asked Satheesan if she could take a photograph with him. The Kerala leader readily agreed, bringing the brief interaction to a friendly close.

Elma also shared her own thoughts about her Kerala visit on social media, describing the experience positively and thanking people for their warm welcome. Her visit has generated considerable interest among Ronaldo supporters in the state.

The meeting comes at a time when Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in world football and is chasing another remarkable milestone in his career.

Ronaldo Chasing 1,000-Goal Milestone

Ronaldo is currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and is pursuing the historic 1,000-goal mark. His tally currently stands at 978 goals, leaving him 22 short of reaching the landmark. He recently scored in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Tawoun.

The Portugal captain was last seen at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal's campaign ended in the round of 16. Ronaldo had indicated before the tournament that the competition would be his final World Cup.

He finished his World Cup career with 11 goals and became the first player to score in six successive editions of the tournament.

For Kerala's Ronaldo fans, however, the latest connection with the football icon came through his sister. Elma's meeting with Satheesan offered the state an opportunity to pass on its message of affection directly to someone from Ronaldo's family.

With Elma now promising to carry that message to CR7, the brief Kerala interaction has given the superstar's supporters another reason to celebrate their connection with one of football's most recognisable figures.