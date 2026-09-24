'Been Trying To Kill Me...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Stunning Message To Critics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo delivered defiant message to critics before Nations League.

His key targets: Nations League title and 1,000 professional goals.

Now at 979 goals, he seeks 1,000, not an obsession.

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a defiant message to his critics ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign, insisting that attempts to bring him down will not succeed. The Portugal captain also outlined two major targets for what he described as a new phase of his international career. Ronaldo wants to help Portugal win the Nations League while also reaching the remarkable landmark of 1,000 professional goals. Speaking ahead of Portugal’s opening fixture against Wales in Lisbon, Ronaldo took aim at those who have criticised him throughout his long career.

Ronaldo Sends Strong Message To Critics

Ronaldo suggested that criticism has been a constant part of his journey and admitted that he sometimes has to choose his words carefully when speaking publicly.

"I cannot always be 100 per cent honest, sometimes I have to be politically correct. There are channels that have been trying to kill me for years, but they do not stand a chance, not even with a shotgun, and even then I dodge the bullet."

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The veteran forward added that he has grown accustomed to the scrutiny after two decades at the highest level.

"I am used to it, I have been doing this job for 20 years: I know who I am, I know why children see me as a role model, and there will always be critics."

1,000 Goals & Nations League In Sight

Ronaldo currently stands on 979 goals for club and country, leaving him 21 short of the four-digit milestone.

While confident that he will eventually reach the mark, the Portugal star insisted he does not want the pursuit to become an obsession.

"I will get to 1,000 goals. I will do it, but I am not making it an obsession; otherwise things never go the way we would like. I want to enjoy every day. I am sure I would not play all 90 minutes in these four matches,"

Ronaldo made his ambitions clear as Portugal prepare to begin another Nations League campaign.

"My objective is twofold: to reach 1,000 goals and win the Nations League. It is a new era,"

Portugal and Ronaldo himself personally had a rather disappointing campaign at the recent FIFA World Cup, winning just two games and exiting early in the Quarter Finals against Spain.