Cristiano Ronaldo Secures Luxury Villas In Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Vision 2030 Project

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate the pitch for Al Nassr, and is also making significant moves off the field to cement his legacy in Saudi Arabia.

The global icon, alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez, has officially become a homeowner at the ultra-exclusive Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, located on the secluded Ummahat Islands in the Red Sea.

This latest acquisition is not just a singular purchase; the couple has reportedly acquired two distinct luxury villas within the development.

The first is a spacious three-bedroom residence meticulously designed for extended family stays, while the second is a more intimate two-bedroom villa tailored for private, romantic getaways.

The properties are estimated to be valued at approximately £7 million (over $9 million USD) combined, reflecting the premium nature of the "Red Sea Residences" collection.

What sets Nujuma apart is its total commitment to privacy - a rare luxury for someone as globally recognizable as Ronaldo.

The resort is situated roughly 26 kilometers off the mainland and is accessible only by chartered boat or seaplane. There are no roads leading to the property, creating a literal "fortress of solitude" for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his family.

Architecturally, the villas are a marvel of contemporary design, inspired by the natural curves of seashells and built using sustainable, local materials.

The project, led by Red Sea Global, aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to turn the kingdom into a global hub for regenerative tourism. Entire destination is powered by 100% renewable energy, featuring the world’s largest off-grid battery storage facility.

Ronaldo, who recently celebrated his engagement to Rodriguez in August 2025, expressed a deep emotional connection to the location.

"The Red Sea is a truly remarkable place," the 40-year-old superstar stated as per reports. "From our first visit, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island's natural beauty. It's a place where we feel at peace."

By securing these homes, Ronaldo is doing more than just buying real estate; he is signaling a long-term commitment to his life in the Middle East, transitioning from a high-profile guest to a permanent pillar of the region's elite community.