WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Immediate Reaction When Taunted With 'Messi, Messi' Chants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo calmly clapped after fans chanted Messi's name.

DR Congo held Portugal to a surprising 1-1 draw.

Portugal scored early, but DR Congo equalized in stoppage time.

Ronaldo struggled, missing chances as Portugal's attack faltered.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The veteran Portugal captain refused to react negatively after facing persistent vocal jeers from enthusiastic African fans as he slowly navigated towards the stadium dressing rooms on Wednesday evening. Rather than demonstrating visible annoyance regarding the provocative chants, the seasoned striker elegantly offered a measured clapping gesture towards the stands before continuing his quiet exit.

Provocative Stadium Atmosphere

The unexpected interaction transpired immediately following the final whistle when a viral recording captured the prominent forty-one-year-old athlete walking near the corner quadrant of the playing arena.

Enthusiastic DR Congo supporters collectively seized the post-match moment to loudly chant the name of the Argentine superstar, explicitly aiming to disturb the focus of the Portugal icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo chose to acknowledge the loud atmosphere with complete dignity, refusing to offer any negative verbal remarks or physical gestures to the opposing crowd directly during his walkout.

WATCH: DR Congo Fans Chant Messi Messi To Troll Cristiano Ronaldo

DR Congo fans chanting “MESSI! MESSI! MESSI!” in front of Cristiano Ronaldo.



Just look at his reaction. 😭 pic.twitter.com/xJc1HCo2Ay — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 17, 2026

The clinical striker simply clapped his hands in a remarkably sophisticated manner while keeping his vision fixed forward, seamlessly defusing the hostile situation before entering the stadium tunnel completely.

The dramatic off-pitch incident quickly generated substantial discussion across digital platforms, sharpening the immediate narrative surrounding the long-standing international sporting rivalry between both legendary figures.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo Left Frustrated As DR Congo Force 1-1 Draw

Vulnerable Tactical Performance

The surrounding stadium tension emerged after DR Congo successfully held the star-studded Portugal squad to a highly disappointing one-one draw during their opening Group K fixture in Texas.

Portugal initially established an exceptionally early lead when a precise cross from Pedro Neto allowed talented young midfielder Joao Neves to head home after six minutes.

Roberto Martinez's listless squad completely dropped their attacking intensity after the opening goal, failing to record a single additional shot on target during the remaining duration of the match.

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The resilient African nation confidently punished the sluggish approach, securing their historic first-ever World Cup point through a dramatic equalizer from Yoane Wissa deep in first-half stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a deeply isolated figure throughout the second half, twice uncharacteristically directing close-range efforts wide as compact DR Congo defenders strictly suffocated available penalty box spaces.