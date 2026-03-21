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HomeSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out: Portugal Captain To Miss World Cup Warm-Up Games Due To Injury

Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out: Portugal Captain To Miss World Cup Warm-Up Games Due To Injury

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal’s final pre-World Cup friendlies to recover from a hamstring injury, with coach Roberto Martinez opting for a precautionary rest.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Portugal’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dealt a minor blow as captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been omitted from the national squad for the upcoming international window. The 41-year-old forward is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the final set of friendlies before the tournament kicks off in North America this June.

Precautionary Rest for the Veteran

The Al-Nassr star has not featured for his club since late February after limping off during a Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Fayha. While the news sparked immediate concern among fans, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has downplayed the severity of the issue. Speaking at a press conference on 20 March, Martinez clarified that the decision to leave Ronaldo out of the 27-man squad is purely precautionary.

"It is a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two," Martinez told reporters. He emphasized that the break is designed to ensure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reaches peak physical condition for what is expected to be his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance.

Tactical Tests Without the Talisman

Portugal is scheduled to face Mexico on 28 March at the Azteca Stadium before travelling to Atlanta to take on the United States on 31 March. Martinez described this window as the "last chance to experiment" with tactical setups and player combinations before the final World Cup roster is locked in. In Ronaldo's absence, the coaching staff will look to Al-Nassr teammate Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos to lead the line.

Notably, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias have also been rested for this tour, as the technical staff prioritises workload management for senior players following a gruelling domestic season.

World Cup Outlook: Group K Awaits

Despite the current setback, Martinez confirmed that Ronaldo’s spot in the World Cup squad remains undisputed. Portugal has been placed in Group K for the tournament, alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan, and a yet-to-be-determined play-off winner. The team is set to open its campaign on 17 June in Houston, with the focus now entirely on ensuring their legendary captain is fully fit to chase the one major trophy that has eluded him.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not in the Portugal squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently sidelined with a minor hamstring injury. The decision to omit him is precautionary to ensure he is fully fit for the World Cup.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo expected to return?

Coach Roberto Martinez stated that Ronaldo is expected to return in a week or two. This rest is to ensure he reaches peak physical condition for the World Cup.

Who will lead the line for Portugal in Ronaldo's absence?

In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos are expected to lead the attack. This is also a chance for tactical experimentation.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo guaranteed a spot in the World Cup squad?

Yes, Roberto Martinez confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's spot in the World Cup squad remains undisputed. The focus is on his fitness for the tournament.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026 Roberto Martinez Portugal World Cup Squad 2026
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