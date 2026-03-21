Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out: Portugal Captain To Miss World Cup Warm-Up Games Due To Injury

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Portugal’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dealt a minor blow as captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been omitted from the national squad for the upcoming international window. The 41-year-old forward is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss the final set of friendlies before the tournament kicks off in North America this June.

Precautionary Rest for the Veteran

The Al-Nassr star has not featured for his club since late February after limping off during a Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Fayha. While the news sparked immediate concern among fans, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has downplayed the severity of the issue. Speaking at a press conference on 20 March, Martinez clarified that the decision to leave Ronaldo out of the 27-man squad is purely precautionary.

"It is a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two," Martinez told reporters. He emphasized that the break is designed to ensure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reaches peak physical condition for what is expected to be his record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance.

Tactical Tests Without the Talisman

Portugal is scheduled to face Mexico on 28 March at the Azteca Stadium before travelling to Atlanta to take on the United States on 31 March. Martinez described this window as the "last chance to experiment" with tactical setups and player combinations before the final World Cup roster is locked in. In Ronaldo's absence, the coaching staff will look to Al-Nassr teammate Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos to lead the line.

Notably, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias have also been rested for this tour, as the technical staff prioritises workload management for senior players following a gruelling domestic season.

World Cup Outlook: Group K Awaits

Despite the current setback, Martinez confirmed that Ronaldo’s spot in the World Cup squad remains undisputed. Portugal has been placed in Group K for the tournament, alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan, and a yet-to-be-determined play-off winner. The team is set to open its campaign on 17 June in Houston, with the focus now entirely on ensuring their legendary captain is fully fit to chase the one major trophy that has eluded him.