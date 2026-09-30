Yes, he admitted retirement was genuinely on his mind after the World Cup. He carefully considered if his time with the national team had ended.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he considered retiring from Portugal after the World Cup before deciding to continue, saying he still believes he can help the national team.
- Ronaldo considered international retirement after World Cup ended.
- Conversations with coach and president convinced him to continue.
- He believes he can still help Portugal's national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that retirement from international football was genuinely on his mind after the World Cup, before conversations with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the country’s president convinced him to continue. The veteran forward, who collected his 234th cap for Portugal against Wales at the UEFA Nations League last week, before being left on the bench for the following match, admitted he carefully considered whether his time with the national team had come to an end.
Ronaldo Opens Up On Retirement Thoughts
Ronaldo said during a press conference that the decision was not made lightly and reflected his habit of constantly evaluating his future.
"Yes I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue,"
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"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here," he added.
Rather than limiting his contribution to scoring goals, the Al Nassr star believes he can also have an influence away from the pitch.
"I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football."
Ronaldo Wants To Help Portugal’s New Generation
With Portugal increasingly blending experienced players with younger talent, Ronaldo sees himself playing a role in guiding the next generation while remaining focused on producing on the pitch.
"This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games."
Now 41 and playing his club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in his professional career.
The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has also insisted that reaching 1,000 career goals is not an obsession, although he has acknowledged that achieving the landmark with the national team would hold special significance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Cristiano Ronaldo consider retiring from international football?
What convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing for Portugal?
Conversations with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the country's president convinced him. He believes he can still help the national team achieve its goals.
What role does Ronaldo see himself playing for the national team?
He believes he can support the team not only through goals but also outside of football. He aims to guide the new generation while performing on the pitch.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo obsessed with reaching 1,000 career goals?
No, he insisted it is not an obsession. However, he acknowledged that achieving this landmark with the national team would hold special significance.