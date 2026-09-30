India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he considered retiring from Portugal after the World Cup before deciding to continue, saying he still believes he can help the national team.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo considered international retirement after World Cup ended.
  • Conversations with coach and president convinced him to continue.
  • He believes he can still help Portugal's national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that retirement from international football was genuinely on his mind after the World Cup, before conversations with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the country’s president convinced him to continue. The veteran forward, who collected his 234th cap for Portugal against Wales at the UEFA Nations League last week, before being left on the bench for the following match, admitted he carefully considered whether his time with the national team had come to an end.

Ronaldo Opens Up On Retirement Thoughts

Ronaldo said during a press conference that the decision was not made lightly and reflected his habit of constantly evaluating his future.

"Yes I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue," 

Read More: India Strike Asian Games Gold In Compound Mixed Team, Seal LA 2028 Olympic Berth

"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here," he added.

Rather than limiting his contribution to scoring goals, the Al Nassr star believes he can also have an influence away from the pitch.

"I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football."

Ronaldo Wants To Help Portugal’s New Generation

With Portugal increasingly blending experienced players with younger talent, Ronaldo sees himself playing a role in guiding the next generation while remaining focused on producing on the pitch.

"This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games."

Now 41 and playing his club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in his professional career.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has also insisted that reaching 1,000 career goals is not an obsession, although he has acknowledged that achieving the landmark with the national team would hold special significance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Cristiano Ronaldo consider retiring from international football?

Yes, he admitted retirement was genuinely on his mind after the World Cup. He carefully considered if his time with the national team had ended.

What convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing for Portugal?

Conversations with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the country's president convinced him. He believes he can still help the national team achieve its goals.

What role does Ronaldo see himself playing for the national team?

He believes he can support the team not only through goals but also outside of football. He aims to guide the new generation while performing on the pitch.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo obsessed with reaching 1,000 career goals?

No, he insisted it is not an obsession. However, he acknowledged that achieving this landmark with the national team would hold special significance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Nations League FIFA World Cup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Premier League Statement Rocks Manchester City: Club Found Guilty In Financial Case
Premier League Statement Rocks Manchester City: Club Found Guilty In Financial Case
Football
12 Armed Men Ambush, Rob Karachi Football Team At Gunpoint On Balochistan Highway
12 Armed Men Ambush, Rob Karachi Football Team At Gunpoint On Balochistan Highway
Football
WATCH: Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win
WATCH: Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win
Football
Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench
Haaland Scores, But Portugal Beat Norway As Ronaldo Watches From Bench
Advertisement

Videos

Political Buzz: Brij Bhushan Praises Akhilesh Yadav, Says UP Is Incomplete Without Him
Flood Fury: Nepal Water Triggers Widespread Flooding in UP and Bihar
UP Politics: SP Names Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani for Rajya Sabha
Drug Bust: ₹3,000 Crore Drugs Seized in Arabian Sea
Breaking News: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar Shot Dead in Thane
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget