Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo considered international retirement after World Cup ended.

Conversations with coach and president convinced him to continue.

He believes he can still help Portugal's national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that retirement from international football was genuinely on his mind after the World Cup, before conversations with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and the country’s president convinced him to continue. The veteran forward, who collected his 234th cap for Portugal against Wales at the UEFA Nations League last week, before being left on the bench for the following match, admitted he carefully considered whether his time with the national team had come to an end.

Ronaldo Opens Up On Retirement Thoughts

Ronaldo said during a press conference that the decision was not made lightly and reflected his habit of constantly evaluating his future.

"Yes I did. Of course, I'm always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I'm a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue,"

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"I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here," he added.

Rather than limiting his contribution to scoring goals, the Al Nassr star believes he can also have an influence away from the pitch.

"I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football."

Ronaldo Wants To Help Portugal’s New Generation

With Portugal increasingly blending experienced players with younger talent, Ronaldo sees himself playing a role in guiding the next generation while remaining focused on producing on the pitch.

"This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games."

Now 41 and playing his club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in his professional career.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has also insisted that reaching 1,000 career goals is not an obsession, although he has acknowledged that achieving the landmark with the national team would hold special significance.