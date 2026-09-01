Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction To Lionel Messi's Shock Retirement

Lionel Messi's latest international chapter with Argentina has reportedly come to an end after a disappointing World Cup campaign. Spain went on to claim the title in North America this year, while the final defeat marked what became Messi’s final appearance for his country. The former Barcelona star subsequently announced that he would no longer represent Argentina.

However, this is not the first time Messi has walked away from international football. He initially announced his retirement in 2016, shortly after Argentina suffered another heartbreaking loss to Chile in the Copa America final. That decision drew a notable response from his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi was devastated after missing from the penalty spot during the shootout against Chile. Following Argentina’s defeat, he revealed that he had decided to end his international career, bringing an emotional end to a period in which he had suffered several painful losses in major finals.

At just 29, Messi’s decision came as a huge surprise to the footballing world. Ronaldo, who had also experienced the pressure and scrutiny that comes with playing for a national team, expressed sympathy for Messi and suggested that fans should respect the circumstances surrounding his decision.

"Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand," Ronaldo had told Mundo Deportivo at that time.

"He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player," he added.

At the time, Ronaldo could not have predicted how dramatically Messi’s international career would change. The Argentine eventually returned to the national team and went on to achieve the success that had previously escaped him.

"It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country, because he needs it," he said at the time.

Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 before finally securing the biggest prize of them all at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With Messi now seemingly preparing to close the door on international football once again, another comeback appears far less likely. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has yet to make a definitive announcement about his own plans for the future with Portugal.