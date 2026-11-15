WATCH: Portugal Players Wear Ronaldo's No. 7 In Emotional Tribute To Their Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal honored Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.

Players wore special No. 7 shirts; fans showed appreciation.

Federation redesigned No. 7 shirt, preserving Ronaldo's iconic legacy.

Tribute signifies new chapter for Portugal's national team.

Portugal paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in a special ceremony at the Braga Municipal Stadium, celebrating the legacy of one of the country's greatest-ever footballers. The occasion brought together the national team and supporters, with a symbolic gesture involving the iconic No. 7 jersey taking centre stage during the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Ronaldo's international career has left an extraordinary mark on Portuguese football. The forward recently announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a journey in which he earned 234 senior caps and scored 146 goals for Portugal. Both figures stand as men's international records.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) used the Denmark fixture to recognise his contribution, with the tribute extending beyond a pre-match ceremony and into the team's appearance on the pitch.

Portugal Players Wear Special No. 7 Shirts In Ronaldo's Honour

One of the most striking moments came as the two teams entered the field. Portugal's starting players and their young companions wore specially designed shirts featuring the No. 7, a number that has become synonymous with Ronaldo's time in the national colours.

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Tribute to Ronaldo❤️ All Portugal players stepped out for the match against Denmark with the number 7 jersey to honor Ronaldo https://t.co/bHWrNZg82H — 15 Champions Football 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@15Champfootball) November 14, 2026

The tribute also reached the stands, where supporters displayed a 'GOAT' mosaic and a banner carrying the message 'Thank You, Captain!' Fans were also given an opportunity to leave messages for the former Portugal captain outside the stadium.

The gestures offered supporters a chance to celebrate Ronaldo's achievements and acknowledge the impact he had on the national side throughout his international career.

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Portugal Football Federation Redesigns Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 Jersey

The FPF also announced a change to the design of Portugal's No. 7 shirt, beginning with the match against Denmark. The federation confirmed that the number would receive a different graphic design, while the previous version would be preserved as part of Ronaldo's legacy.

In its statement, the FPF described the decision as another way to honour the significance of the number and the history associated with it.

The federation said the new No. 7 would carry the same essence and pride, while the earlier design would be kept to immortalise a story that would not be forgotten.

The decision gives the tribute a lasting element beyond the ceremony in Braga. While Portugal will continue to use the famous number, the federation's move recognises the association Ronaldo built with it over the course of his international career.

For a player whose name and No. 7 shirt became closely linked with Portugal, the occasion marked a significant moment as the national team began a new chapter without its long-serving captain.