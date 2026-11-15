ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Portugal Players Wear Ronaldo's No. 7 In Emotional Tribute To Their Captain

WATCH: Portugal Players Wear Ronaldo's No. 7 In Emotional Tribute To Their Captain

Portugal honours Cristiano Ronaldo with a special tribute against Denmark, while the FPF announces a redesigned No. 7 jersey to preserve his legacy.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Portugal honored Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.
  • Players wore special No. 7 shirts; fans showed appreciation.
  • Federation redesigned No. 7 shirt, preserving Ronaldo's iconic legacy.
  • Tribute signifies new chapter for Portugal's national team.

Portugal paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in a special ceremony at the Braga Municipal Stadium, celebrating the legacy of one of the country's greatest-ever footballers. The occasion brought together the national team and supporters, with a symbolic gesture involving the iconic No. 7 jersey taking centre stage during the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Ronaldo's international career has left an extraordinary mark on Portuguese football. The forward recently announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a journey in which he earned 234 senior caps and scored 146 goals for Portugal. Both figures stand as men's international records.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) used the Denmark fixture to recognise his contribution, with the tribute extending beyond a pre-match ceremony and into the team's appearance on the pitch.

Portugal Players Wear Special No. 7 Shirts In Ronaldo's Honour

One of the most striking moments came as the two teams entered the field. Portugal's starting players and their young companions wore specially designed shirts featuring the No. 7, a number that has become synonymous with Ronaldo's time in the national colours.

WATCH VIDEO

The tribute also reached the stands, where supporters displayed a 'GOAT' mosaic and a banner carrying the message 'Thank You, Captain!' Fans were also given an opportunity to leave messages for the former Portugal captain outside the stadium.

The gestures offered supporters a chance to celebrate Ronaldo's achievements and acknowledge the impact he had on the national side throughout his international career.

[Embed Video Here]

Portugal Football Federation Redesigns Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 Jersey

The FPF also announced a change to the design of Portugal's No. 7 shirt, beginning with the match against Denmark. The federation confirmed that the number would receive a different graphic design, while the previous version would be preserved as part of Ronaldo's legacy.

In its statement, the FPF described the decision as another way to honour the significance of the number and the history associated with it.

The federation said the new No. 7 would carry the same essence and pride, while the earlier design would be kept to immortalise a story that would not be forgotten.

The decision gives the tribute a lasting element beyond the ceremony in Braga. While Portugal will continue to use the famous number, the federation's move recognises the association Ronaldo built with it over the course of his international career.

For a player whose name and No. 7 shirt became closely linked with Portugal, the occasion marked a significant moment as the national team began a new chapter without its long-serving captain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Portugal hold a special ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Portugal honored Cristiano Ronaldo at the Braga Municipal Stadium to celebrate his extraordinary legacy as one of the country's greatest footballers. This tribute followed his recent retirement from international play.

What international records does Cristiano Ronaldo hold for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the men's international records for Portugal with 234 senior caps and 146 goals. These achievements mark his significant impact on Portuguese football.

How did the Portuguese national team players pay tribute to Ronaldo?

During their entrance to the field, Portugal's starting players and their young companions wore special No. 7 shirts. This number is iconic and synonymous with Ronaldo's international career.

What change did the Portuguese Football Federation make to the No. 7 jersey?

The FPF announced a redesign of Portugal's No. 7 shirt, starting with the Denmark match. The previous design will be preserved to immortalize Ronaldo's story and legacy.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
UEFA Nations League Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Vs Denmark Portugal Football Team
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Portugal Humiliated After Ronaldo's Retirement! Thrashed 4-1 By Denmark At Home
Portugal Humiliated After Ronaldo's Retirement! Thrashed 4-1 By Denmark At Home
Football
Ronaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series
Ronaldo Makes Big Move After Portugal Retirement, Announces First-Ever TV Series
Football
Fermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid
Fermin Lopez Brace Fires Barcelona To Stunning Comeback Win Over Atletico Madrid
Football
'Thought He Would Return': Portugal Coach Breaks Silence On Ronaldo's International Retirement
'Thought He Would Return': Portugal Coach Breaks Silence On Ronaldo's International Retirement
Advertisement

Videos

Surat Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Warehouse, Goods Worth Lakhs Feared Damaged
J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget