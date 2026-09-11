WATCH: Ronaldo’s Massive Blunder Leads To Opposition Goal From Free-Kick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr, reaching 979 career goals.

He instructed a teammate to leave the defensive wall.

Opponent Fekir exploited the gap, scoring a free-kick.

Al-Nassr still won 2-1, maintaining league position.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net for Al-Nassr against Abha, but another moment from the Saudi Pro League clash has attracted plenty of attention. The Portuguese star appeared to instruct a teammate to leave the defensive wall, only for Nabil Fekir to exploit the gap with a clever free-kick.

Ronaldo’s decision quickly became a talking point on social media, although Al-Nassr ultimately secured a 2-1 victory. The result kept them level on 15 points with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah after six matches.

Ronaldo’s Instruction Backfires

The incident came during an Abha free-kick from the left side of the pitch. Al-Nassr initially had two players forming a wall, while the rest of the defence positioned themselves inside the penalty area.

Ronaldo, who was inside the box, appeared to signal to one of the players in the wall to move back alongside the other defenders. That left just one player covering the expected route towards goal.

WATCH VIDEO

Ronaldo (CR7) indirectly caused the opposing team's goal

pic.twitter.com/VFRuTJ5GWo — Football Insights (@Footy_Insights) September 11, 2026

Fekir spotted the opening and chose to shoot instead of delivering a cross. His effort curled around the lone defender and beat goalkeeper Bento, giving Abha a lifeline in the 75th minute.

The replay soon circulated online, with fans pointing towards Ronaldo’s apparent role in the defensive reshuffle.

Ronaldo Scores 979th Career Goal

Fortunately for Ronaldo, the free-kick did not change the result. Al-Nassr had already established a two-goal advantage through their captain and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a powerful header from Angelo’s corner. The goal took his official career tally to 979, leaving him 21 strikes short of the much-discussed 1,000-goal milestone.

Al-Hamdan doubled the lead in the 58th minute before Fekir’s free-kick made the closing stages tense. Abha pushed for an equaliser but could not find another goal.

Al-Nassr Stay In Saudi Pro League Title Race

The victory marked Al-Nassr’s fifth win in six league matches. They remain among the early leaders, level on points with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.

For Ronaldo, the night had contrasting moments. His header moved him closer to 1,000 career goals, but the viral defensive clip ensured that his apparent tactical mistake also became a major talking point.