Ronaldo appeared to instruct a teammate to leave the defensive wall, which created a gap. Nabil Fekir exploited this gap to score a free-kick, making Ronaldo's decision a major talking point.
WATCH: Ronaldo’s Massive Blunder Leads To Opposition Goal From Free-Kick
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to make a defensive error during Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Abha as a free-kick blunder went viral.
- Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr, reaching 979 career goals.
- He instructed a teammate to leave the defensive wall.
- Opponent Fekir exploited the gap, scoring a free-kick.
- Al-Nassr still won 2-1, maintaining league position.
Cristiano Ronaldo found the net for Al-Nassr against Abha, but another moment from the Saudi Pro League clash has attracted plenty of attention. The Portuguese star appeared to instruct a teammate to leave the defensive wall, only for Nabil Fekir to exploit the gap with a clever free-kick.
Ronaldo’s decision quickly became a talking point on social media, although Al-Nassr ultimately secured a 2-1 victory. The result kept them level on 15 points with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah after six matches.
Ronaldo’s Instruction Backfires
The incident came during an Abha free-kick from the left side of the pitch. Al-Nassr initially had two players forming a wall, while the rest of the defence positioned themselves inside the penalty area.
Ronaldo, who was inside the box, appeared to signal to one of the players in the wall to move back alongside the other defenders. That left just one player covering the expected route towards goal.
WATCH VIDEO
Ronaldo (CR7) indirectly caused the opposing team's goal— Football Insights (@Footy_Insights) September 11, 2026
pic.twitter.com/VFRuTJ5GWo
Fekir spotted the opening and chose to shoot instead of delivering a cross. His effort curled around the lone defender and beat goalkeeper Bento, giving Abha a lifeline in the 75th minute.
The replay soon circulated online, with fans pointing towards Ronaldo’s apparent role in the defensive reshuffle.
Ronaldo Scores 979th Career Goal
Fortunately for Ronaldo, the free-kick did not change the result. Al-Nassr had already established a two-goal advantage through their captain and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a powerful header from Angelo’s corner. The goal took his official career tally to 979, leaving him 21 strikes short of the much-discussed 1,000-goal milestone.
Al-Hamdan doubled the lead in the 58th minute before Fekir’s free-kick made the closing stages tense. Abha pushed for an equaliser but could not find another goal.
Al-Nassr Stay In Saudi Pro League Title Race
The victory marked Al-Nassr’s fifth win in six league matches. They remain among the early leaders, level on points with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.
For Ronaldo, the night had contrasting moments. His header moved him closer to 1,000 career goals, but the viral defensive clip ensured that his apparent tactical mistake also became a major talking point.
Frequently Asked Questions
What controversial moment involving Cristiano Ronaldo happened during the Al-Nassr vs Abha match?
Did Ronaldo's defensive instruction affect the final result of the match?
No, it did not change the result. Al-Nassr had already established a two-goal advantage and ultimately secured a 2-1 victory over Abha.
How many career goals did Cristiano Ronaldo reach in this match?
Ronaldo scored his 979th career goal with a powerful header in the 22nd minute. This achievement brings him 21 strikes closer to the 1,000-goal milestone.
What is Al-Nassr's current standing in the Saudi Pro League?
Al-Nassr secured their fifth win in six league matches, placing them among the early leaders. They are level on 15 points with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah.