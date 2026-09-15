Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Make Football History, Break Scoring World Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Al-Nassr set world record for consecutive league scoring.

The club surpassed River Plate's 93-game streak.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo led this historic scoring run.

However, the draw cost Al-Nassr crucial league points.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have set a new world record after scoring in their 94th consecutive Saudi Pro League match. The landmark was achieved during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan finding the equaliser in the second half.

The run has made Al-Nassr the first club in football history to score in 94 straight matches in a top-flight league.

Al-Nassr Break River Plate’s Long-Standing Record

Al-Nassr entered the match needing one goal to surpass River Plate’s record of 93 consecutive scoring games, set between 1936 and 1939.

The record-breaking moment arrived in the 72nd minute when Al-Hamdan found the net to cancel out Al-Khaleej’s opener. The goal extended Al-Nassr’s remarkable scoring sequence and gave the club a place in football history.

The run began after a 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in December 2023. Al-Nassr responded by beating Al-Riyadh 4-1 in their next game, starting a streak that has now stretched across 94 league fixtures.

Ronaldo Leads Historic Al-Nassr Run

Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr’s captain throughout the record-breaking sequence. Since joining the Saudi club in 2023, the Portuguese forward has scored 105 goals in 113 Saudi Pro League appearances.

The 41-year-old remains one of the central figures at Al-Nassr as the club continue to chase domestic success. However, the latest record came without a victory, leaving the side frustrated after dropping points against a team battling near the relegation zone.

The draw moved Al-Nassr down to third place. They are now two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one point behind Al-Ittihad.

Another Scoring Record In Ronaldo’s Career

Ronaldo has previously been part of another extraordinary scoring streak. Real Madrid scored in 73 consecutive matches between April 2016 and September 2017, with the Portuguese star playing a key role in that run.

That record covered all competitions, while Al-Nassr’s latest achievement relates specifically to matches in a top-flight domestic league.

Ronaldo is also pursuing the milestone of becoming the first player to score 1,000 official senior career goals. He currently has 979 goals and has hinted that the 2026-27 season could be his final campaign as a professional footballer.

Al-Nassr’s Record Comes At A Cost

Despite making history, Al-Nassr could not secure the three points they needed to maintain pressure on their title rivals.

The club’s scoring streak remains intact, but the draw could prove costly in the Saudi Pro League standings. With Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad ahead of them, Ronaldo and his teammates will now look to turn their record-setting run into a stronger push for the league title.