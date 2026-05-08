Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Huge Milestone; Al-Nassr Extends Lead In Saudi Pro League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal.

Ronaldo's milestone strike helps Al-Nassr win 4-2.

Joao Felix nets hat-trick, securing victory for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr leads league, faces rival Al-Hilal next.

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another historic landmark on Thursday evening by scoring his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League. The veteran forward helped Al-Nassr secure a vital 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab, extending their lead at the summit of the table. At 41 years of age, the Portuguese icon continues to defy expectations as the title race intensifies.

A Century of Saudi Goals

The milestone arrived with just 15 minutes remaining on the clock. Ronaldo expertly converted a precise cross from Sadio Mane at the near post to send the Riyadh crowd into raptures.

This strike marked the 971st goal of his illustrious professional career. It was also his 26th league goal of the current campaign, further cementing his position as the division's leading marksman.

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Felix Secures The Points

While Ronaldo claimed the headlines for his century, Joao Felix was the most productive player on the pitch. The former Chelsea man, signed in July, netted a brilliant hat-trick for the hosts.

The victory moved Al-Nassr to 82 points after 32 matches. They now sit five points clear of their fierce local rivals, Al-Hilal, although the chasing side still holds a game in hand.

The Deciding Derby Looms

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus was quick to praise his star striker following the final whistle. He noted that Ronaldo remains a constant threat to any defence despite his advancing years in sport.

The focus now shifts to a massive encounter against Al-Hilal this coming Tuesday. Jesus described the upcoming Riyadh derby as a difficult encounter that will likely decide the fate of the trophy.

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Hunting For Saudi Silverware

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 but has yet to win a major league title in the Middle East. This season represents his best opportunity to finally secure the elusive championship.

With only two matches remaining for the league leaders, every moment counts. The veteran striker will be desperate to translate his individual scoring records into collective success for the Saudi club.

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