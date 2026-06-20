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HomeSportsFootballClinical USA Subdue Australia To Book Historic Round Of 32 Berth

Clinical USA Subdue Australia To Book Historic Round Of 32 Berth

Buoyed by an energetic home crowd, the Americans imposed their rhythm early through superior movement and possession. It took just 11 minutes for the pressure to yield dividends.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:48 AM (IST)

Co-hosts United States comfortably sealed their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout phase, dispatching Australia 2-0 in an engrossing Group D fixture at Seattle's Lumen Field.

The clinical victory makes Mauricio Pochettino's side the second nation to guarantee qualification into the Round of 32 following co-hosts Mexico, achieving the feat with a group game to spare.

The result also marks a historic milestone for the Stars and Stripes, capturing consecutive opening matches on the World Cup stage for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1930.

First-Half Blitz Defuses Socceroos

Buoyed by an energetic home crowd, the Americans imposed their rhythm early through superior movement and possession. It took just 11 minutes for the pressure to yield dividends:

The Opener (11'): Folarin Balogun peeled away from the Australian backline, collecting a pass down the right flank before firing a dangerous, low cut-back into the danger area. Desperate to clear, Socceroos defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently turned the cross past his own goalkeeper into the roof of the net.

The Cushion (43'): Just before the interval, Sergiño Dest unleashed a powerful, looping drive from the edge of the area. Defender Alex Freeman reacted quickest to head the deflected effort past Mat Ryan from close range. Though initially disallowed on the pitch for offside, a lengthy semi-automated VAR check overturned the decision to reward the hosts a commanding 2-0 cushion.

Match Summary:

11' - Cameron Burgess (OG - USA)

43' - Alex Freeman (USA)

Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle

Disciplined US Defense Shuts Door

Faced with a mountain to climb, Australia manager Tony Popovic turned to his bench at halftime, injecting the raw pace of young winger Nestory Irankunda to spark a response.

The Socceroos established better rhythm and stringing passes in the second stanza, carving their clearest opportunity in the 72nd minute when Mitchell Duke sent a slick flowing move agonizingly wide of the post.

Shortly after, towering defender Harry Souttar forced a fingertip save from American keeper Matt Turner following a set-piece routine.

However, despite Australia's persistent territorial pressure, a highly organized US rear guard marshalled by veteran center-back Tim Ream absorbed the crosshairs effortlessly to log a clean sheet. Frustrations threatened to spill over in the 88th minute following a physical aerial duel between Folarin Balogun and Harry Souttar that earned both players warnings, but the hosts comfortably ran out the remaining clock.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 USA Vs Australia Highlights
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