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English NewsSportsFootballEmiliano Martinez Shares Crucial Update After Horror Collision With Everton Star

Emiliano Martinez Shares Crucial Update After Horror Collision With Everton Star

Emiliano Martinez was stretchered off after a frightening collision with Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Chelsea goalkeeper later confirmed his operation went well.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emiliano Martinez suffered a collision, leaving match on a stretcher.
  • Hospital checks revealed jaw injury, requiring subsequent surgery.
  • Martinez confirmed successful surgery, expects return in few weeks.

Emi Martinez Injury Update: Chelsea's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez endured a frightening moment during Saturday’s match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, leaving the pitch on a stretcher after a heavy collision with defender Jarrad Branthwaite. He appeared visibly distressed as medical staff attended to him, with his hands clasped together in a gesture resembling prayer. The incident sparked immediate concern among players and fans as attention turned to his condition.

Frightening Collision Brings Play To A Halt

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emi Martinez (@emi_martinez26)

Martinez later provided a reassuring update on social media, confirming that his operation had been successful.

"Thank you all for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We’ll be back in a few weeks"

The incident unfolded when he moved away from his goal line to deal with a free kick delivered by Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

As the goalkeeper attempted to punch the ball clear, he collided with Branthwaite before falling heavily onto the pitch.

The impact appeared to involve Martinez’s head, prompting an urgent response from the medical teams. Play was stopped while both players received attention.

Read More: Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Hunt Hits Early Roadblock As 3 Big Names Reject Job

Medical personnel assessed him on the field before preparing to move him off on a stretcher.

Although he remained responsive, the distressing scenes left teammates and spectators worried about the severity of the injury.

Hospital Checks & Surgery Follow The Incident

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reported that Martinez had passed the most critical hospital assessments without serious concerns.

Doctors reportedly examined his head, back and neck following the collision. However, the goalkeeper was said to have suffered a jaw injury that required continued medical supervision, with surgery subsequently carried out.

His post-operation message offered some relief after an alarming sequence of events. Martinez also expressed satisfaction with the team’s result, highlighting the victory and clean sheet despite his personal setback.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Emi Martinez during the match?

Emi Martinez endured an injury during Saturday's match against Everton. He had a heavy collision with defender Jarrad Branthwaite and left the field on a stretcher.

What kind of injury did Emi Martinez sustain?

Doctors examined his head, back, and neck after the incident. He suffered a jaw injury that required surgery.

Has Emi Martinez provided an update on his condition?

Yes, Martinez shared on social media that his operation was successful. He confirmed he would be back in a few weeks.

How did the collision occur?

The incident unfolded when Martinez moved from his goal line to punch a free kick clear. He then collided with Branthwaite before falling heavily onto the pitch.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Premier League FIFA World Cup Emiliano Martinez Chelsea FC
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