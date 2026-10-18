Emiliano Martinez Shares Crucial Update After Horror Collision With Everton Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emiliano Martinez suffered a collision, leaving match on a stretcher.

Hospital checks revealed jaw injury, requiring subsequent surgery.

Martinez confirmed successful surgery, expects return in few weeks.

Emi Martinez Injury Update: Chelsea's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez endured a frightening moment during Saturday’s match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, leaving the pitch on a stretcher after a heavy collision with defender Jarrad Branthwaite. He appeared visibly distressed as medical staff attended to him, with his hands clasped together in a gesture resembling prayer. The incident sparked immediate concern among players and fans as attention turned to his condition.

Frightening Collision Brings Play To A Halt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emi Martinez (@emi_martinez26)

Martinez later provided a reassuring update on social media, confirming that his operation had been successful.

"Thank you all for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We’ll be back in a few weeks"

The incident unfolded when he moved away from his goal line to deal with a free kick delivered by Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

As the goalkeeper attempted to punch the ball clear, he collided with Branthwaite before falling heavily onto the pitch.

The impact appeared to involve Martinez’s head, prompting an urgent response from the medical teams. Play was stopped while both players received attention.

Read More: Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Hunt Hits Early Roadblock As 3 Big Names Reject Job

Medical personnel assessed him on the field before preparing to move him off on a stretcher.

Although he remained responsive, the distressing scenes left teammates and spectators worried about the severity of the injury.

Hospital Checks & Surgery Follow The Incident

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reported that Martinez had passed the most critical hospital assessments without serious concerns.

Doctors reportedly examined his head, back and neck following the collision. However, the goalkeeper was said to have suffered a jaw injury that required continued medical supervision, with surgery subsequently carried out.

His post-operation message offered some relief after an alarming sequence of events. Martinez also expressed satisfaction with the team’s result, highlighting the victory and clean sheet despite his personal setback.