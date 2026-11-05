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English NewsSportsFootballChaos On Pitch! Football Match Sets Guinness World Record For Most Red Cards

Chaos On Pitch! Football Match Sets Guinness World Record For Most Red Cards

Before the incident in Brazil, the record for the most red cards in a single football match stood at 36. That extraordinary figure was recorded in 2011.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 08:01 AM (IST)

Unbelievable scenes unfolded during an Under-20 football match in Brazil, where a massive on-field brawl resulted in 51 red cards being issued before the game was abandoned. The unprecedented incident occurred during the second half of the Campeonato Mineiro Under-20 Second Division semi-final between Uberlandia and Mamore at Estadio Parque do Sabia in Minas Gerais.

The situation spiralled out of control in the 54th minute, shortly after Mamore extended their lead to 3-1. What began as a heated exchange between players quickly turned into a massive confrontation involving footballers, substitutes, coaching staff and club officials. The chaos reportedly took officials nearly 40 minutes to bring under control.

According to the referee's official report, the trouble started when Mamore forward Davi celebrated his team's third goal by running towards the Uberlandia dugout and taunting the home side's substitutes and staff. His actions angered Uberlandia goalkeeping coach Paulo Sergio Dias Dos Santos, who rushed onto the pitch to confront the forward. The confrontation soon escalated into a mass brawl.

The situation became increasingly difficult to manage as members of both teams' support staff, substitutes and club management joined the altercation. Even the match officials struggled to restore order as the violence spread across the field.

Referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto also mentioned in his report that six ball boys became involved in the incident. They allegedly attacked members of the Mamore contingent using various objects, chairs and stretchers. With the situation getting out of hand, military police were summoned to the stadium to bring the confrontation under control.

The aftermath of the violence reportedly extended beyond the pitch. Allegations emerged that Uberlandia officials damaged equipment belonging to Mamore's team, while members of the visiting side allegedly retaliated by vandalising the home team's dressing room.

51 Red Cards Issued In One Football Match

Three players had already received their marching orders before the mass confrontation erupted. Following the incident, referee Modesto recorded another 48 dismissals in his official report, taking the total number of red cards to an astonishing 51.

The disciplinary action covered 43 players, eight members of the support staff and two club board members. The unprecedented tally established a new record for the highest number of red cards issued during a single football match.

Argentina Previously Held Record

Before the incident in Brazil, the record for the most red cards in a single football match stood at 36. That extraordinary figure was recorded in 2011 during a fifth-division encounter in Argentina between Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.

However, the Brazilian Under-20 fixture surpassed that mark by a considerable margin, producing one of the most extraordinary disciplinary incidents ever witnessed in football.

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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