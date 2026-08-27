WATCH: Huge Fight Erupts In UCL Qualifier After Player Provokes Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fenerbahce secured Champions League spot, beating Lyon 3-2.

Guendouzi provoked Lyon fans, shouting

His celebration sparked mass confrontation, overshadowing qualification success.

Fenerbahce secured their place in the UEFA Champions League league phase after beating Lyon 2-1 in the playoff second leg to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory. However, the biggest talking point came after the final whistle when Matteo Guendouzi became involved in a heated confrontation with Lyon players and staff.

Guendouzi's Celebration Sparks Chaos

Guendouzi, who previously played for Marseille, had been targeted by Lyon supporters during the match. After Fenerbahce confirmed their qualification, the French midfielder appeared to gesture towards the home crowd before delivering a provocative message.

Guendouzi was then seen shouting "Allez l'OM" towards a pitchside camera, referring to Marseille, one of Lyon's biggest rivals.

The celebration immediately escalated tensions around the pitch.

WATCH: Matteo Guendouzi's celebration sparks mass confrontation

This was the moment a Lyon fan tried to ATTACK Matteo Guendouzi as the ex-Marseille man taunted the crowd after their victory in the Champions League Qualification Final…😳🫣 pic.twitter.com/inJ96KzFtD — george (@StokeyyG2) August 26, 2026

Lyon players and members of the coaching staff confronted Guendouzi, with several Fenerbahce players quickly joining the scene. What followed was a mass confrontation involving players and staff from both sides as security personnel attempted to separate those involved.

Footage of the Lyon vs Fenerbahçe fight in the corridor after the game that wasn’t shown on TVpic.twitter.com/zqCDzz04dS — Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) August 27, 2026

Ugly Scenes Continue Near Tunnel

The initial clash was eventually broken up, but tensions reportedly remained high around the tunnel area, with further confrontations taking place away from the pitch.

Guendouzi's actions quickly became one of the defining moments of the night, overshadowing what had been a major European result for Fenerbahce.

The incident could potentially attract disciplinary attention from UEFA, although no sanctions had been confirmed at the time of writing.

Fenerbahce Complete Champions League Qualification

On the pitch, Fenerbahce produced the result they needed.

A 2-1 victory in the second leg gave the Turkish side a 3-2 aggregate win and secured their place in the Champions League league phase.

Lyon, meanwhile, were unable to overturn their first-leg deficit and were eliminated from the competition.

For Fenerbahce, qualification represents a significant European achievement. But after the final whistle, the attention shifted dramatically from the result to the chaotic scenes involving Guendouzi and the Lyon camp.

The midfielder's Marseille reference added another layer to an already tense night, turning his post-match celebration into one of the most discussed moments of the tie.