After Fenerbahce's victory, Matteo Guendouzi celebrated provocatively towards Lyon fans. This led to a heated confrontation involving players and staff from both teams.
WATCH: Huge Fight Erupts In UCL Qualifier After Player Provokes Fans
Matteo Guendouzi sparked a heated confrontation after Fenerbahce beat Lyon 2-1, with players and staff involved in a mass brawl.
- Fenerbahce secured Champions League spot, beating Lyon 3-2.
- Guendouzi provoked Lyon fans, shouting
- His celebration sparked mass confrontation, overshadowing qualification success.
Fenerbahce secured their place in the UEFA Champions League league phase after beating Lyon 2-1 in the playoff second leg to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory. However, the biggest talking point came after the final whistle when Matteo Guendouzi became involved in a heated confrontation with Lyon players and staff.
Guendouzi's Celebration Sparks Chaos
Guendouzi, who previously played for Marseille, had been targeted by Lyon supporters during the match. After Fenerbahce confirmed their qualification, the French midfielder appeared to gesture towards the home crowd before delivering a provocative message.
Guendouzi was then seen shouting "Allez l'OM" towards a pitchside camera, referring to Marseille, one of Lyon's biggest rivals.
The celebration immediately escalated tensions around the pitch.
WATCH: Matteo Guendouzi's celebration sparks mass confrontation
This was the moment a Lyon fan tried to ATTACK Matteo Guendouzi as the ex-Marseille man taunted the crowd after their victory in the Champions League Qualification Final…😳🫣 pic.twitter.com/inJ96KzFtD— george (@StokeyyG2) August 26, 2026
Lyon players and members of the coaching staff confronted Guendouzi, with several Fenerbahce players quickly joining the scene. What followed was a mass confrontation involving players and staff from both sides as security personnel attempted to separate those involved.
Footage of the Lyon vs Fenerbahçe fight in the corridor after the game that wasn’t shown on TVpic.twitter.com/zqCDzz04dS— Troll Football Media (@TrollFootball2) August 27, 2026
Ugly Scenes Continue Near Tunnel
The initial clash was eventually broken up, but tensions reportedly remained high around the tunnel area, with further confrontations taking place away from the pitch.
Guendouzi's actions quickly became one of the defining moments of the night, overshadowing what had been a major European result for Fenerbahce.
The incident could potentially attract disciplinary attention from UEFA, although no sanctions had been confirmed at the time of writing.
Fenerbahce Complete Champions League Qualification
On the pitch, Fenerbahce produced the result they needed.
A 2-1 victory in the second leg gave the Turkish side a 3-2 aggregate win and secured their place in the Champions League league phase.
Lyon, meanwhile, were unable to overturn their first-leg deficit and were eliminated from the competition.
For Fenerbahce, qualification represents a significant European achievement. But after the final whistle, the attention shifted dramatically from the result to the chaotic scenes involving Guendouzi and the Lyon camp.
The midfielder's Marseille reference added another layer to an already tense night, turning his post-match celebration into one of the most discussed moments of the tie.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened after Fenerbahce secured their Champions League spot?
What caused the post-match confrontation involving Matteo Guendouzi?
Guendouzi, who previously played for Marseille, gestured to the Lyon crowd and shouted
Which team qualified for the UEFA Champions League?
Fenerbahce secured their place in the UEFA Champions League league phase. They beat Lyon 2-1 in the playoff second leg, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Could there be disciplinary action for the post-match incident?
Yes, the incident could potentially attract disciplinary attention from UEFA. However, no sanctions had been confirmed at the time the article was written.