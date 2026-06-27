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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Cape Verde Celebrate Historic Qualification For FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32

WATCH: Cape Verde Celebrate Historic Qualification For FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32

Cape Verde is now officially the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

Unbridled joy and emotional celebrations erupted at NRG Stadium as debutants Cape Verde punched their ticket to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. By surviving the group phase unbeaten, the tiny island nation has rewritten the record books, officially becoming the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

The historic milestone was locked in after the Blue Sharks fought hard for a gritty 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. However, the African nation faced an anxious wait on the pitch for their ultimate fate.

Their runner-up status was finalized only after Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a concurrent Group H match in Guadalajara, triggering wild scenes of ecstasy among players and travelling supporters alike.

WATCH VIDEO

Group H Final Standings & Unorthodox Progression

Cape Verde's path to the Round of 32 represents a masterclass in defensive resilience. The archipelago of just over 500,000 residents navigated Group H without suffering a single defeat, recording three consecutive draws.

Advancing through the group stage via three stalemates is a rare feat in tournament football. Cape Verde joins an elite list of resilient teams who pulled off the same calculation, including Wales in 1958, Chile in 1998, and both Ireland and the Netherlands at Italia '90.

Before their crucial clash against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde manager Bubista confidently stated that "everyone is entitled to dream and nothing is impossible." His squad validated that philosophy, following up a stunning 0-0 opening draw against 2010 champions Spain and an energetic 2-2 comeback against Uruguay with another disciplined clean sheet.

Vozinha’s Heroics Set Up Glamour Tie Against Argentina

The undisputed hero of Cape Verde’s magical group campaign was their 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper, Vozinha. The shot-stopper - whose sensational World Cup performances have translated into a massive digital following of over 16 million on Instagram - put on a masterclass between the sticks to frustrate the Saudi attack.

Vozinha kept his side alive with a crucial fingertip save in first-half stoppage time, clawing away a powerful header from Mohamed Kanno. He repeated his brilliance in the 66th minute by turning away a blistering strike from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, before producing a decisive, reflex save against Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 92nd minute to ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

The reward for Cape Verde's fairytale run is a dream knockout fixture against reigning champions Argentina. The Blue Sharks will fly to South Florida to square off against Lionel Messi’s star-studded squad in Miami on July 3, carrying the hopes of an entire nation that proudly displayed a banner reading: "Small Islands, Big Dreams."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic achievement did Cape Verde accomplish at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Cape Verde made history by becoming the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout rounds of a World Cup. They qualified for the Round of 32.

How did Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stage?

They qualified by surviving the group phase unbeaten, recording three consecutive draws. Their runner-up status was confirmed after Spain defeated Uruguay.

Who was a key player in Cape Verde's group stage success?

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha was the undisputed hero. He put on a masterclass between the sticks, making crucial saves to secure vital clean sheets.

Who will Cape Verde play in the Round of 32?

Cape Verde's reward for their fairytale run is a dream knockout fixture against reigning champions Argentina. The match will take place in Miami on July 3.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Cape Verde FIFA World CUp 2026 Round Of 32
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