WATCH: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York

FIFA World Cup Brazil Fans: FIFA World Cup 2026 is already creating unforgettable scenes away from the stadiums, and Brazil's passionate fans have delivered one of the tournament's most eye-catching moments yet. Ahead of Selecao's opening match of the competition, countless fans gathered in New York City's iconic Times Square, transforming one of the world's busiest locations into a celebration of Brazilian football culture. Videos shared online captured fans singing, dancing and waving massive national flags as excitement built for the Seleção's first appearance of the tournament. Check it out:

Nova York virou Maracanã! Torcida brasileira faz a festa na Times Square pic.twitter.com/eSPh8corKv June 12, 2026

The gathering quickly drew attention across social media, with football fans around the world reacting to the vibrant atmosphere created by the travelling fans.

Times Square Painted In Brazil's Colours

Clad in yellow jerseys and carrying drums, banners and flags, Brazilian fans turned the famous Manhattan landmark into a giant pre-match party.

The crowd could be seen chanting in unison, bouncing to drumbeats and creating a carnival-like environment hours before kickoff. The scenes highlighted the global appeal of Brazil's national team and the loyal following that accompanies it wherever it plays.

Despite being thousands of miles away from home, the fans generated an atmosphere that resembled a matchday gathering in Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.

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Brazil Prepare For World Cup Campaign

Brazil begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey in Group C, where they are scheduled to face Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The South American giants remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, having lifted the trophy five times. However, their most recent triumph came in 2002, meaning fans are hoping this year's squad can end a lengthy wait for another title.

Brazil also holds a unique place in tournament history as the only nation to have appeared in every edition of the FIFA World Cup since the competition's inception in 1930.

The 2026 tournament marks a new chapter for international football, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches across North America. New York and New Jersey will play a central role in the event, hosting multiple fixtures throughout the competition, including the World Cup final.