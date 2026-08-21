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English NewsSportsFootballBrazil Delegation Inspects Salt Lake Stadium Ahead Of Historic India Clash

Brazil Delegation Inspects Salt Lake Stadium Ahead Of Historic India Clash

Brazil’s football delegation inspected Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the October 3 India clash, with the pitch, facilities and hygiene among the key areas assessed.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brazilian delegation inspected Salt Lake Stadium for India-Brazil fixture.
  • Officials checked pitch, facilities; hygiene was a main concern.
  • Stadium authorities addressed concerns; officials satisfied with preparations.

India vs Brazil: A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reportedly carried out an extensive inspection of Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as preparations continue for India's much-anticipated clash against Brazil on October 3. The visit lasted more than two hours, with the officials assessing several parts of the venue and examining whether the stadium meets the requirements for what is expected to be India's biggest football fixture. Led by Sergio Dimas de Oliveira, General Supervisor of the National Team, the Brazilian delegation reached Kolkata on Thursday to begin its inspection programme.

CBF Officials Examine Pitch, Training Facilities

The delegation's first checks is said to have focused on hospitality arrangements before the officials headed to the Salt Lake Stadium at around 5:00 PM.

They were accompanied by All India Football Federation (AIFF) Director of Football and former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who guided the Brazilian officials through the venue.

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The CBF group initially spent approximately 15 minutes examining the training facilities before moving into the main stadium complex.

Particular attention was given to the playing surface. The officials reportedly inspected different portions of the pitch and sought information about the most recent replacement of the grass.

The inspection then extended beyond the field, with the delegation visiting the changing rooms, toilets and other areas used by players and officials.

Hygiene A Key Focus For Brazil Delegation

Hygiene reportedly emerged as one of the main issues during the inspection, particularly around the stadium's toilet facilities.

The concerns were subsequently addressed by the venue authorities, with West Bengal sports minister Dr Indranil Khan, quoted by PTI, stating that the Brazilian officials were pleased with what they saw during their visit.

"We had a meeting with them today, and after having a look at the infrastructure and preparations we have made, they are really positive,"

"Some tentative infrastructure requirements we have given. They are happy seeing the pitch. Hygiene was a concern for them, but they were happy seeing the facilities," he added.

The minister also said the delegation had been able to personally assess the areas that had previously generated concerns.

"The team had a look at the field of play. They had previously expressed concerns about hygiene and the toilets, and they are happy to have seen them in person and in proper condition,"

Brazil Clash Puts Salt Lake Stadium Under Spotlight

With Brazil's visit drawing enormous attention, the inspection represents an important step in preparations for the October 3 encounter.

The CBF delegation's positive assessment should come as a boost to the organisers, although the tentative infrastructure requirements provided by the visitors will still need to be addressed before the historic fixture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who inspected Salt Lake Stadium for the India vs Brazil match?

A five-member delegation from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) conducted the inspection. It was led by Sergio Dimas de Oliveira, General Supervisor of Men's National Teams.

What areas did the Brazilian delegation inspect at Salt Lake Stadium?

The delegation examined the pitch, training facilities, changing rooms, toilets, and other areas used by players and officials. They also checked hospitality arrangements.

What was a key concern during the stadium inspection?

Hygiene, particularly concerning the stadium's toilet facilities, emerged as a main issue. However, venue authorities addressed these concerns.

What was the outcome of the Brazilian delegation's visit?

The CBF delegation was pleased with the facilities after their inspection, which lasted over two hours. They did provide some tentative infrastructure requirements.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aiff Football CBF India Vs Brazil
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