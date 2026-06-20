Brazil Cruise Past Haiti 4-0 To Revive FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Five-time world champions Brazil firmly re-established their title credentials at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cruising to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field. The commanding Group C performance provided a much-needed boost for the South American giants following their frustrating 1-1 opening-round draw against Morocco.

Despite entering the match under a cloud of scrutiny due to the absence of star forward Neymar - who remained at the team's medical base in New Jersey recovering from a right calf strain - Dorival Júnior's side displayed no shortage of attacking fluidity.

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First-Half Breakthrough

From the opening whistle, Brazil asserted complete control over possession, pinning a resilient but outmatched Haitian defense deep into their own territory.

The breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute through Real Madrid dynamic winger Vinícius Júnior. Cutting inside from the left flank, Vinícius unleashed a venomous, bending effort from the edge of the penalty box that left Haitian goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre completely stranded.

The Seleção doubled their advantage just before the halftime interval. In the 41st minute, a slick, one-touch passing sequence through the midfield carved open the Haitian backline, allowing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli to calmly slot the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Match Timeline:

21' - Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

41' - Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

63' - Rodrygo (Brazil)

82' - Endrick (Brazil)

Dominance Cemented in Second Half

Brazil maintained their relentless tempo after the break. In the 63rd minute, Rodrygo capitalized on a defensive defensive miscommunication in the Haitian box, intercepting a loose clearance and firing a powerful strike into the roof of the net to make it 3-0.

With the victory comfortably secured, the technical staff utilized the remaining time to blood the next generation. Teen prodigy Endrick, subbed on in the 75th minute, put the exclamation point on the evening. In the 82nd minute, the young striker showcased his blistering pace and upper-body strength, shrugging off a Haitian defender before drilling home a clinical left-footed finish to cap off the 4-0 rout.

Group C Outlook

The dominant victory positions Brazil at the top of Group C with 4 points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference. The South Americans will travel to Miami next Wednesday to face Scotland, needing just a draw to mathematically guarantee their spot in the Round of 32 knockout phase. Haiti, conversely, remains anchored at the bottom of the group after suffering consecutive defeats.