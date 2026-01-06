Blow For Manchester City As Center-Back Faces Surgery For Tibial Fracture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Manchester: Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery later this week after breaking his shinbone in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the Premier League club said.

The 23-year-old Croatia international was forced off after 51 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Fellow center-back Ruben Dias also withdrew through injury around half an hour later.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg. The defender will have surgery later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis," the club's statement read.

An already depleted defence was dealt further blows when Gvardiol had to be helped off the pitch after an awkward collision on the halfway line early in the second-half. And 10 minutes from the end of normal time, our other regular centre-half Dias was forced off with the game on a knife-edge.

"This is a hard moment, but it will never define me. I know who I am and where I come from. I'll fight every day to return stronger. I will rise again, better than ever," Gvardiol wrote on Instagram.

To address its mounting injury concerns, City has recalled academy graduate Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Championship side Watford. The 20-year-old could be included in the squad for Wednesday's league clash against Brighton.

After the game on Sunday, when pressed if Dias had suffered a muscle problem, Pep Guardiola responded, “Yes, it looks like it. I didn’t speak with the doctor but if Ruben is out it is because he felt something. Of course we have a lot of injuries. John Stones is missing for many months; Ruben will be out and Josko will be out.

“Always we know with Nathan that he cannot play regularly. After what happened last season, if we stay strong we will find a solution and the spirit will be there. If the spirit is there, we will be there.”

The draw with Chelsea means Man City are undefeated in its last 10 matches across all competitions, with eight wins and two draws, and saw them move back up to second place in the table, but they sit six points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)